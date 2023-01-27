Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NICOLAS Drops Latest Track 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jan. 27, 2023  

French producer and artist NICOLAS releases his latest single and video 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED', via Headroom records on 27th Jan. The breakbeat-inspired track is taken from his forthcoming EP 'EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL' due later this year.

With his debut EP 'WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF US' drawing DJ Seinfield and Ross From Friends comparisons and gaining high profile support from the likes of 1Xtra's Jamz Supernova and more, NICOLAS' follow-up has been eagerly anticipated by fans and DJs alike.

'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED' follows 2021 single 'HIGH SPEED', and continues in this vein with trademark sonics drenched in feeling. The track features an addictive vocal refrain that imbeds itself in the memory, like a thought that reverberates when the lights go out. Propelled by stirring breaks and emotive pads, the single is an ode to the complexities of love and raw human emotion which is fast becoming NICOLAS' calling card.

As standard bearer for the EP to come, 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED' is an intriguing insight into what this enigmatic artist can produce, showing he has the chops to create heartfelt moments that deliver on emotion as well as on the dancefloor. An essential for DJs and fans that like a dose of reflectiveness with their club bangers.

On the release, NICOLAS says:

'"EVERYTIME I GO TO BED," is a powerful exploration of the all-consuming passion that can come with loving something or someone. I like to explore the emotions that we often struggle to express in my music and try to find answers to the questions that me and my peers are asking. Music has the power to help us when we feel lost and can give us the focus and clarity we need to navigate this complex and unpredictable universe. In this track I capture the intensity and conflict of these feelings, creating a relatable and poignant track that speaks to the universal experience of loving and being loved.'

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major


