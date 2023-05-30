NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Sets Australian Tour Dates

The tour kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday 16th September 2023 before touring to Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. 

Due to demand Paul Dainty AO is thrilled to announce 2 brand new shows for NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS tour have been announced. 

The new shows are:

➢ Sunday 17 September - Melbourne, Forum Theatre
➢ Friday 22 September - Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tickets to the new shows go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 31st May,
visit https://www.tegdainty.com/ for tickets.

Pink Floyd’s founding drummer and the band’s only constant member since their 1965 formation, Nick Mason originally assembled this supergroup – named after Pink Floyd’s second album, 1968’s ‘A Saucerful Of Secrets’ – in 2018, for the fans. His plan for NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS was to revive Pink Floyd’s pre-‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ material, much of which had not been played live on stage in decades.

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS features Mason alongside Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken, all of whom bring fresh intensity and power to a selection of songs from the iconic band’s halcyon formative years. 

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 

➢ Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 September - Melbourne, Forum Theatre
➢ Tuesday 19 September - Brisbane Convention Exhibition Centre 
➢ Thursday 21 & Friday 22 September - Sydney, Enmore Theatre
➢ Monday 25 September - Perth, Riverside Theatre

For tickets and tour information visit https://www.tegdainty.com/

Of founding this project, Nick Mason revealed during an interview: “With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launch pad of Pink Floyd and my working life. It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians."

Paul Dainty AO President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY says: “We’ve been reading the rapturous international reviews of NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS shows with envy, waiting patiently, and now it’s finally Australia’s turn. Mason is often referred to as the heartbeat of Pink Floyd and, by all accounts, this is a must-see concert experience.

He assembled this supergroup with a view to including some extended improvised sections within their live shows while also recreating the atmosphere of Pink Floyd’s songs predating ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, so the quality of these musicians is without question.

Particularly thrilling for fans is the prospect of experiencing the whimsy of some of Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett-era material in a live setting. These shows will be as close as you can get to jumping in a time machine and catching Pink Floyd at their psychedelic, experimental best.”

NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS initially formed for an invitation-only performance at Dingwalls in Camden, London. By focusing on the legendary British group's timeless early material, NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS gave fans an opportunity to experience Pink Floyd songs that had rarely been performed live. 

Rave reviews and unanimous acclaim followed, which resulted in more shows being added – including a sold-out theatre tour of North America, Europe and the UK. Increased demand soon saw NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS returning for an encore season in 2019, which included two transformative sold-out shows at The Roundhouse: the historic Camden venue where Pink Floyd first played in 1966.

‘Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse’ – a live recording taken from the aforementioned sold-out shows – was released as a double-CD/DVD package, double-vinyl and on Blu-ray through Sony Records in 2020. Recorded almost a year to the day and just a few hundred yards from the first-ever NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS show, this release captures the joy, passion and synergy of this extraordinary supergroup.

During these upcoming Australian shows, fans can expect a curated setlist featuring songs from Pink Floyd's early discography.  The sold-out houses and ecstatic worldwide critical acclaim that NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS have amassed around the globe speak volumes.



