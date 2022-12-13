NEW EDITION Announces 'Legacy' Tour Dates

Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful "The Culture Tour," nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar.

Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city "LEGACY TOUR" with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK, including UBS Arena at Belmont Park on April 20.

Before offering to the general public, "Legacy Tour" tickets go on presale to American Express® Card Members beginning Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am local time through Thursday, December 15 at 11:59 pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 am local and range from $59.50 to $179.50.

Tickets can be purchased here.

"Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for "The Culture Tour," although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid," states BPC CEO Gary Guidry.

NEW EDITION hit the scene in 1983 with their iconic #1 debut album Candy Girl disrupting the music industry forty years ago. That same year, the album's title cut knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the #1 spot on the Billboard "Hot Black Singles" chart.

The group has gone on to win many awards, including BET's "Lifetime Achievement" awards, and has one of the most highly watched biopics in music history, the 3-part BET series: The New Edition Story, which attracted more than 29 million viewers.

Comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, New Edition has remained one of the most influential R&B groups in the world for close to four decades. With a vast catalog, New Edition is ready to perform a host of new hits that weren't performed in 2022's "The Culture Tour," giving their fans a whole new experience to tuck in their memory book.

KEITH SWEAT entered the charts with his 3X platinum debut solo album, Make It Last Forever, in 1987, giving the world its first New Jack Swing Billboard "Hot 100" hit, "I Want Her." The song, produced by Teddy Riley and Sweat, became the most successful R&B song in 1988 on the Billboard "Hot R&B Songs" chart.

In 1997, Sweat formed the group LSG (Levert, Sweat, and Gill - Johnny Gill of New Edition), whose debut album, Levert.Sweat.Gill sold double platinum and produced the hit song "My Body," which became a platinum single, spending seven weeks at #1 on the charts.

In addition to touring and making new music, Sweat currently has the #1 nationally syndicated R&B evening radio show called "The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat," reaching more than fifty markets across the country.

Teddy Riley ushered in a new musical genre called New Jack Swing, which included the formation of his group GUY with Aaron Hall and Damion Hall in 1987. The group's first album, the self-titled masterpiece, quickly spawned the Billboard "Hot 100" hit "I Like," which, along with four other hit singles such as "Groove Me" and "Teddy's Jam," helped to propel the debut album to double platinum status.

The group disbanded after their second album, The Future, citing the stresses of the tragic loss of their former manager. However, Teddy Riley went on to produce for the likes of Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. I

n addition, he was instrumental in the rise of Bobby Brown's solo career, creating the megahit "My Prerogative," which Complex magazine says is the #1 New Jack Swing song of all time. The "Legacy Tour" will be the first time the group has come together to tour in more than fifteen years.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

New Edition "Legacy Tour" Dates

Thursday, March 9 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Thursday, March 16 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Center

Friday, March 17 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Friday, March 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

Sunday, April 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, April 23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Arena

Sunday, April 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

*Indicates Tank is not on the bill