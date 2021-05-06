NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album 'Into The Mystery'

After quietly composing and recording throughout the autumn of 2020, GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced the release of their eighth full-length studio album, Into The Mystery.

To herald the record's arrival, the band has shared the album's first single and title track 'Into The Mystery'. The song is available to stream and download now via Elektra Records HERE. It is also accompanied by an official music video. Watch it on the band's YouTube channel HERE.



Just as their critically acclaimed 2020 album Out of Body impacted audiences, NEEDTOBREATHE capitalised on a rush of inspiration and rode the wave of creativity. Without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in Columbia, TN to begin working on new music. Over the course of three weeks, they resided under one roof, laughed during meals, explored their surroundings, and recorded together with co-producer and engineer Konrad Snyder and special guests. Out of this de facto creative hub and "extended summer camp," they handcrafted an album reflective of the moment, yet independent of all expectations-even their own. For as intimate as the story may seem, they filmed every minute of it for an upcoming documentary entitled, INTO THE MYSTERY. Watch a teaser for the film HERE.



About Into The Mystery, the band shared, "Probably more than any other record of ours, it was a product of what was going on in the world and our environment. We didn't second guess ourselves much or look over our shoulders. Even the spirit of the record was a result of the moment. You can hear everybody's personality and imprint. It felt like we got this opportunity to make a record like a family."



The past 12 months represent one of the most prolific periods in the band's career thus far. They recently unveiled Live from the Woods Vol. 2-a live album recorded during three sold out, socially distanced outdoor concerts at Pelham, TN's famed The Caverns. The band previewed the album with an appearance on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Watch their interview and performance of 'Alive' HERE. Meanwhile, Out of Body debuted in the Top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, People, Spin, Southern Living, American Songwriter, Taste of Country, and more.

