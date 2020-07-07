My Morning Jacket to Release New Album THE WATERFALL II

My Morning Jacket are releasing their new album, this Friday July 10. Out via ATO Records, The Waterfall II was massively inspired by the band's idyllic surroundings in Stinson Beach, CA - and a sense of charmed isolation that frontman Jim James likened to "living on our own little moon." There, the Kentucky-bred five-piece ended up creating over two dozen songs at the mountaintop studio known as Panoramic House. Though they flirted with the idea of putting out what would have been a triple album, the band ultimately decided that less would be more at the time and divided the project into two halves, releasing the first segment as The Waterfall: a 2015 full-length that earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. My Morning Jacket are now set to share the second half of the project as The Waterfall II, an unforeseen and timely continuation of a psychic and sonic journey begun long ago.

Fans will get to hear The Waterfall II in its entirety during an online listening party being hosted by the band on Facebook and YouTube at 9pm ET this Thursday, July 9 before the album arrives at all DSPs on July 10. Album pre-orders, including both standard and deluxe versions featuring 180-gram vinyl with Zoetrope labels in a gatefold foil jacket, are available now. The Waterfall II will be released on CD and vinyl on August 28.

As James reveals, the decision to unearth The Waterfall II was sparked from a bit of serendipity in the early days of self-quarantine. While out on a walk, he placed his music library on shuffle and soon stumbled upon "Spinning My Wheels," a tender rumination on the struggle for presence, its lyrics confessing to feeling "hypnotized from doing the same old thing." Struck by the song's enduring relevance, James revisited the other tracks reserved from the Panoramic House sessions and found that they invited a welcome moment of self-reflection-an outcome perhaps even more perfectly suited to the chaos of the current day than the circumstances of their recording.

Like its predecessor, The Waterfall II mines its mood of dreamy contemplation from certain heartbreak James had recently experienced, including the demise of a monumental relationship. Unfolding in a loosely threaded narrative of loss and recovery, the album conjures an indelible pain but never drifts into despair, gracefully conveying James's message that "there is hope beyond the pain and loss, if you learn to flow with life like water."

Even in its most heavy-hearted moments, The Waterfall II radiates an undeniable sense of wonder, a testament to the wild-mindedness that's long imbued the music of My Morning Jacket. With their unabashed curiosity infinitely stirred by their time at Stinson Beach, the band hopes that the album might lead others to look beyond what's human-made in the search for solace and renewal. "As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on, and respect each other," says James. "We gotta work for it and change our ways before it's too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too."

My Morning Jacket will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday July 15.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

