My Morning Jacket to Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Z' with Full-Album Celebration Shows

My Morning Jacket will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 fourth studio album, Z, with several very special shows that will see them performing the landmark collection in its entirety.

The Z – 20th Anniversary shows will take place as part of previously announced dates on the upcoming second leg of their MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR, including Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15), Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Palladium (August 19), Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Paramount (October 16), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (October 26), and Atlanta, GA’s Fox Theatre (November 1). Tickets for all five Z – 20th Anniversary shows are on sale now.

Named by Rolling Stone among “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” Z proved an immediate milestone for My Morning Jacket upon its October 2005 release, earning worldwide critical applause for its ambitious fusion of sonic approaches, musical styles, and expressive songcraft. This year has seen My Morning Jacket continuing on its ever-evolving creative journey with their 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years, is, available everywhere now via ATO Records. Produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), the album is sees the Louisville, KY-bred five-piece – vocalist/guitarist Jim James, bassist Tom Blankenship, guitarist Carl Broemel, drummer Patrick Hallahan, keyboardist Bo Koster – once again expanding the limits of their sound and elevating their artistry to unprecedented heights. Songs like the ravishing lead single, “Time Waited,” the larger-than-life anthem “Half A Lifetime” and the psychedelically propulsive “Squid Ink” represent some of the most masterfully realized work yet from a band fully committed to their belief in music as a conduit for revelation of all kinds.

My Morning Jacket have spent much of the past year marking the arrival of is with MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR, a momentous US headline tour set to restart August 5 at Bend, OR’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater and then continue through an August 22 show at Berkeley, CA’s famed Greek Theatre. The tour will then resume October 8 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem and then travel through a two-night-stand at Atlanta, GA’s historic Fox Theatre on October 31 and November 1. Highlights include a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s world renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 15-16), a two-night stand at Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (October 10-11), and three-night runs at Brooklyn, NY’s The Paramount (October 16-18) and Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (October 24-26). Special guests include Melt (August 5-22), BALTHVS (October 8-31), and Babehoven (November 1).

Among this year’s other highlights, My Morning Jacket made an unforgettable return to their beloved Louisville, KY with “Come Home Again: A Celebration of Louisville,” a series of special events highlighted by a very special five-night stand at the famed Louisville Palace. April also saw My Morning Jacket performing three unique headline shows at the 2025 edition of “My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday,” a three-night music vacation set to return in 2027.

MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR 2025

* INCLUDES Z – 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS *

AUGUST

5 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

6 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater †

8 – Bonner, MT – Kettle House Amphitheater †

9 – Seattle, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery †

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden †

13 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater †

15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre † *

16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium † *

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl †

22 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre †

OCTOBER

8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem §

10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met §

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met §

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway §

14 – Portland, ME – State Theatre §

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount § *

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount §

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount §

20 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion §

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee §

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed §

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § (SOLD OUT)

26 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed § *

29 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle §

31 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre §

NOVEMBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre ^ *

* Z – 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

W / SPECIAL GUESTS

† Melt

§ BALTHVS

^ Babehoven

