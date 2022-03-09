My Chemical Romance Announces Additional North American Tour Dates

Following the band's triumphant return to the stage in Los Angeles, CA in 2020, My Chemical Romance have announced additional North American tour dates to their already massive run.

In addition to 14 new arena shows, the group have released additional tickets for their already existing and previously sold out North American shows. The 14 new shows include 10 new cities across the states, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center, Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena, Boston, MA at TD Garden, as well as a 5th show at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 pm local time - get your tickets here.

The group will also have a number of incredibly talented acts joining them on the road as support; in alphabetical order: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.

Watch the new tour trailer here:

Tour Dates

Aug 20th - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Aug 21st - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug 23rd - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24th - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26th - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug 27th - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug 29th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30th - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Sept 1st - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2nd - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Sept 4th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept 5th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sept 7th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept 8th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept 10th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept 11th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept 13th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept 15th - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sept 16th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Sept 20th - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept 21st - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sept 23rd - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

Sept 24th - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Sept 27th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sept 28th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sept 30th - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Oct 2nd - Portland, OR - MODA Center

Oct 3rd - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Oct 5th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct 7th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8th - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 15th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 17th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct 22nd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 23rd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct 29th - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young