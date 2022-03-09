My Chemical Romance Announces Additional North American Tour Dates
Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11th at 12:00 pm local time.
Following the band's triumphant return to the stage in Los Angeles, CA in 2020, My Chemical Romance have announced additional North American tour dates to their already massive run.
In addition to 14 new arena shows, the group have released additional tickets for their already existing and previously sold out North American shows. The 14 new shows include 10 new cities across the states, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center, Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena, Boston, MA at TD Garden, as well as a 5th show at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA.
The group will also have a number of incredibly talented acts joining them on the road as support; in alphabetical order: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.
Watch the new tour trailer here:
Tour Dates
Aug 20th - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Aug 21st - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Aug 23rd - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Aug 24th - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Aug 26th - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Aug 27th - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Aug 29th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug 30th - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Sept 1st - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 2nd - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Sept 4th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept 5th - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept 7th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept 8th - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept 10th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept 11th - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept 13th - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept 15th - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sept 16th - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
Sept 20th - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sept 21st - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sept 23rd - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
Sept 24th - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Sept 27th - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sept 28th - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sept 30th - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Oct 2nd - Portland, OR - MODA Center
Oct 3rd - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Oct 5th - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct 7th - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8th - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 15th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 17th - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Oct 22nd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
Oct 23rd - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
Oct 29th - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young