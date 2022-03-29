Music Trailblazer June Millington Will Be Inducted Into the New England Music Hall of Fame

June Millington will be officially inducted to the 2022 Class of the New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF). June is Filipino and was born in Manila and moved to America with her and her sister Jean Millington. Both were music pioneers and became co-founders of the groundbreaking all female band "Fanny".

"Fanny" broke the gender barrier by being the first all-female band signed with a major record label. The band helped inspire the next generation of female music artists such as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Jean Jett, Cherie Currie, and Lita Ford of the of the legendary all female band "The Runaways".

She is currently a resident of Goshen, Mass and is the co-founder of the Institute for the Music Arts with Ann Hackler where they have a music camp for girls.

This year June and members of Fanny have had success with their award winning documentary "Fanny: The Right to Rock" directed by Bobbi Jo Hart. The film is about the band and fighting such obstacles as race, gender, ageism, and sexuality in the music industry.

. Music legends Cherie Currie, Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath), John Butcher, Liz Borden, and many more will be at the event. The event will be occurring on April 8th 2022 at "Music Collectables extravaganza" at the Boxboro Regency Hotel and Conference Center 242 Adams Pl, Boxborough, MA. NEMHOF officially announced June's nomination.