MusiCares Appoints Laura Segura As Executive Director

MusiCares announced today the appointment of Laura Segura as the organization's new Executive Director. Effective immediately, Segura will lead this four-star charity that offers industry members a safety net of services including assistance for financial, medical and personal health issues.



"On behalf of everyone at the Recording Academy®, we are so excited and proud that Laura Segura is moving up to lead MusiCares," said Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. "Laura's incredible work here over the past seven years has proven her to be an invaluable member of the Academy's team. We look forward to the great things we know she will accomplish with us in her new role."



MusiCares is the charitable foundation established 30 years ago by the Recording Academy® to help safeguard the health and well-being of the music community. Serving as the incoming Executive Director, Segura will oversee an annual budget of $17M, and a staff that encompasses development, fundraising and delivery of health and financial aid programs. The staff includes a highly experienced team of licensed clinical social workers, substance abuse counselors, and health and human services professionals that work directly with musicians and industry members. The organization has achieved a four-star rating from non-profit rating agency Charity Navigator for its financial health, accountability and transparency. MusiCares also maintains a strong efficiency ratio with a significant percentage of every dollar raised going directly to programs that aid community members in need.



"MusiCares is very fortunate to have Laura Segura join as our new Executive Director," commented Steve Boom, Chair of MusiCares Board of Directors. "Laura's energy, drive, and depth of industry knowledge gained from working with 21,000 Recording Academy members across the country is central to shaping the future of MusiCares. As musicians and industry members now face unprecedented hardships, there is nobody better suited to focus on augmenting current emergency services, and enhance permanent programs providing much-needed relief."



Segura shifts from her previous role as Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations for the Recording Academy, where she spearheaded the restructuring of the organization's 12-chapter system, and increased outreach and industry relations efforts. Having led the nearly 60-person Membership department spread across the country, Segura assumes her new role at MusiCares with a deep understanding of the specific needs and circumstances facing this community. She also brings significant fundraising and development experience to the position, gained both from her prior position at the Recording Academy, as well as previous posts.



"I am humbled to join the MusiCares team during such a monumental moment," said Segura. "I feel it is my personal calling to amplify MusiCares' cause. It is through taking care of music people that we ensure music remains an integral part of all our lives. In the immediate term, we need to effectively transition from emergency mode into a long-term recovery effort. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and its related toll on the health and well-being of music people will be felt for years to come."



Earlier this spring, the Recording Academy and MusiCares established a special COVID-19 Relief Response to help music community members impacted by the pandemic. MusiCares raised $20 million and provided thousands of music creators and industry professionals with emergency assistance. If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Recording Academy®/Photo Rich Polk by Getty Images© 2020

