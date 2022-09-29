Muse Announces 'Will of the People' North American Tour

On top of the global chart success of their ninth studio album Will Of The People, multi-platinum and Grammy Award winning rock band Muse have announced their North American tour for Spring 2023.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse Will Of The People world tour will be no exception. The North American arena tour will kick off in Chicago, running its two month course throughout multiple cities including stops in Minneapolis, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and more. The tour features special guest Evanescence.

Muse are Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Their latest album 'Will of the People" debuted at #1 in multiple territories including, UK (their 7th consecutive #1) , Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland. Their previous album, 'Simulation Theory', debuted at #1 in multiple territories and followed their 2015 album, 'Drones', which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second.

Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.

Tickets for Muse presale begin Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local. Fans can register now here. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10AM local time here.

MUSE WILL OF THE PEOPLE 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

February 25, 2023 // Chicago, IL // United Center

February 26, 2023 // Minneapolis, MN // Target Center

February 28, 2023 // Austin, TX // Moody Center

March 2, 2023 // Houston, TX // Toyota Center

March 3, 2023 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena

March 7, 2023 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

March 9, 2023 // Toronto, ON // Scotiabank Arena

March 11, 2023 // Quebec City, QB // Videotron Centre

March 14, 2023 // Montreal, QB // Bell Centre

March 17, 2023 // New York City, NY // Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2023 // Philadelphia, PA // Wells Fargo Center

April 2, 2023 // Glendale, AZ // Desert Diamond Arena

April 4, 2023 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena

April 6, 2023 // Los Angeles, CA// Crypto . com Arena

April 8, 2023 // Las Vegas, NV // T-Mobile Arena

April 10, 2023 // San Diego, CA // Pechanga Arena San Diego

April 12, 2023 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center

April 16, 2023 // Portland, OR // Moda Center

April 18, 2023 // Seattle, WA // Climate Pledge Arena

April 20, 2023 // Salt Lake City, UT// Vivint Arena

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher