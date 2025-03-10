Muscadine Bloodline Extends 'The Coastal Plain Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent country duo Muscadine Bloodline will continue their “The Coastal Plain Tour” through this summer with newly confirmed stops at Oklahoma City’s Jones Assembly, Salt Lake City’s Granary Live, Boise’s ExtraMile Arena, Charleston’s The Refinery, Greensboro’s Piedmont Hall, Richmond’s The National and Atlanta’s Tabernacle among others. Tickets for the new dates go on-sale this Friday, March 14 at 10:00am local time.

In addition to the upcoming headline shows, the duo will also join fellow Alabamians The Red Clay Strays for select dates this year and serve as direct support on Lainey Wilson’s “Whirlwind World Tour” this fall. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for the duo, who will release their fifth studio album, … And What Was Left Behind, April 11 on Stancaster Music via Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). The new project serves as a companion to the duo’s critically acclaimed album, The Coastal Plain, which was released last summer and hailed as “one of the strongest country albums of 2024” by Rolling Stone (stream here).

Produced by Muscadine Bloodline’s Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster with Ryan Youmans (known for his work with Jelly Roll, among others), …And What Was Left Behind continues to weave tales inspired by the people and scenery of their southern, coastal Alabama roots. Ahead of the release, the duo has unveiled two album tracks: “Ain’t For Sale” feat. Josh Meloy and “Chickasaw Church of Christ,” which led All Country News to praise, “Muscadine Bloodline cements their place as two of country’s finest modern storytellers.”

The new music comes on the heels of a series of recent breakthroughs for the duo, including their biggest add week at country radio with their debut radio single, “10-90,” several shows as direct support on Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion Tour” last year and numerous sold-out dates on their extensive headlining tour.

Originally from Mobile, AL and now based in Nashville, Muncaster and Stanton have released four full-length albums including 2023’s Teenage Dixie. Of the record, American Songwriter praised, “infectiously singable tunes…a raw, unapologetic homage to where they came from,” while Holler called it “a rich, engulfing, emotionally-driven LP that captures the unmistakable truth of people and their stories.” Since forming in 2015, the duo has also achieved great success with their 2016 platinum-certified single, “Porch Swing Angel,” which has garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify to date, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed sold-out headline shows across the country and joined artists such Post Malone, Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Johnson on the road.

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 14 at 10:00am local time

June 20—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest

June 21—Clive, IA—Horizon Event Center*

June 27—Oklahoma City, OK—The Jones Assembly

June 28—Lubbock, TX—Cotton Fest 2025

July 3—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheatre†

July 4—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheatre†

July 10—Monte Vista, CO—SLV Ski Hi Stampede

July 11—Salt Lake City, UT—Granary Live

July 18—Jordan, NY—Kegs Canal Side

July 19—Peterborough, Ontario—North of Nowhere Music Festival

July 31—Jackson, WY—Snow King Mountain Festival

August 1—Boise, ID—ExtraMile Arena

August 7—Manteo, NC—Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 8—Charleston, SC—The Refinery

August 22—Albertville, AL—Sand Mountain Amphitheatre

August 23—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary Green

August 29—Greensboro, NC—Piedmont Hall

August 30—Richmond, VA—The National

September 12—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 14—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 18—Austin, TX—Moody Center‡

September 19—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

September 20—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman‡

September 25—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

September 26—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre‡

September 27—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena‡

October 3—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center‡

October 4—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center‡

October 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion‡

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden‡

October 11—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center‡

October 16—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre‡

October 17—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena‡

October 18—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡

November 21-23—United Central, FL—St. Pete Country Fest

November 22—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle

*with special guest Josh Meloy

†supporting The Red Clay Strays

‡supporting Lainey Wilson

Photo credit: Jay Siske

