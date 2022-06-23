Mura Masa Unveils 'Hollaback Bitch' With Channel Tres and Shygirl

Mura Masa unveils "hollaback bitch," a new collaboration with Channel Tres and Shygirl, today-listen below. The track is the latest to be revealed from the Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter's forthcoming third album Demon Time, out September 16.

"hollaback bitch" follows recent release "Blessing Me," featuring rising Jamaican rapper Skillibeng and Gambian-British breakout star Pa Salieu, which has exploded on TikTok with more than 111 million views globally in just weeks and climbed charts in Skillibeng's native Jamaica.

The album's lead single "bbycakes"-featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl-was featured in The New York Times Playlist upon release in February and praised by FADER as "undeniable." Since the release of his much-lauded LP R.Y.C, Mura Masa has collaborated with a number of the artists who appear on Demon Time including PinkPantheress-on new single "Where you are" with Willow and "Just For Me" from her breakout debut-and Shygirl-on a rework of Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" for her remix album Dawn of Chromatica. Demon Time is available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl, CD and cassette here.

Fresh from a set a Primavera in Barcelona, Mura Masa will play Glastonbury this weekend with a slew of festivals and a handful of headline dates in Australia and beyond slated for the remainder of the summer. See full routing below.

While making Demon Time, Mura Masa- the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-only had one question in mind: "What's the most fun thing we can do?" The "we" he is referring to is the extensive roster of friends and collaborators he wrangled for his third album-including Shygirl, Channel Tres, Erika De Casier, Nao, Bayli, Isabella Lovestory and several others-with Mura Masa acting as the puppet master of sorts, employing his technical mastery to splice the most exciting elements together and hone the album's central theme-pure, unbridled fun.

For previous albums, Crossan busied himself compiling documents of musical references, moodboards and various thoughts and ideas to steer his creation process. This time, he was inspired by a note on his phone that just said one word in capital letters: FUN.

The name of the album refers to those early morning hours at a party or with friends where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails, a headspace that Mura Masa felt was crucial to tap into following two heavy years of pandemic blues. Rather than continuing to explore his last album's preoccupation with nostalgia and a world of imagined memories, Mura Masa went in the opposite direction, opting for a tongue-in-cheek, hedonistic response to combat the absurdity of it all. "It's devil on the shoulder type fun. Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it's a really good time," he says with a wink and a smile.

Mura Masa-the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-has released two critically acclaimed albums, toured the world, and collaborated and shared stages with some of today's most thrilling artists. His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album R.Y.C. attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia and more.

Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa won his first Grammy Award in 2019, following two additional nominations for his acclaimed self-titled debut album, making him the first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album. He's nominated for his fourth Grammy this year, up for Best Remixed Recording for his rework of PVA's "Talks." Throughout his career, Mura Masa has toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and many more.

