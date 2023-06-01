Mura Masa Shares New Track 'Drugs' Featuring Daniela Lalita

The track is out today via his own Pond Recordings.

By:
London artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares a new single, “Drugs,” today via his own Pond Recordings, featuring emerging Peruvian artist Daniela Lalita who contributes vocals to the track.

The new song follows “Whenever I Want,” the first Pond Recordings release, as well as production work on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, plus tracks with Shygirl, Oklou, Eliza Rose and more.

Recent months have found Mura Masa DJing around London and beyond, including a set at Coachella and one-off shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He’s also had at work on The Pond—a forthcoming Knox Bhavan-designed creative hub and arts space under construction in Peckham.

Mura Masa—the 27-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan—has always resisted simple categorization. He is a Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning (and four-times nominated) artist, who has surpassed two billion lifetime streams and toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and more.

His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, while his subsequent albums, 2020’s R.Y.C.—featuring collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, Georgia and more—and 2022’s demon time—featuring Shygirl, Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, Erika de Casier, Pa Salieu and more—have marked an about face back toward experimental textures and the club music he grew up with. More music from Mura Masa is imminent.

MURA MASA LIVE

June 2—Barcelona, ES—Primavera Sound
June 16—Tallinn, EE—Flexfest
July 14—Herk-de-Stad, BE—Rock Herk
July 15—Piercy, CA—Northern Lights
July 22—Vancouver, BC—Shambhala Festival
August 18—Tokyo, JP—Sonic Mania



