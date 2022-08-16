Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mura Masa Shares Kali Uchis Remix of 'Blessing Me' Ahead of 'demon time' Album

Mura Masa Shares Kali Uchis Remix of 'Blessing Me' Ahead of 'demon time' Album

The track is taken from Demon Time, Mura Masa’s forthcoming third album out September 16.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 16, 2022  

Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares a remix of his track, "Blessing Me," featuring Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis.

The original version of the track, which debuted in May as a BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record and has topped charts in Jamaica since its release, features rising Jamaican rapper Skillibeng and Gambian-British breakout star Pa Salieu and is taken from Demon Time, Mura Masa's forthcoming third album out September 16-digital and physical pre-orders on vinyl, CD and cassette are available here.

"Blessing Me" and the remix follow "bbycakes" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl, the album's lead single released in February, which was featured in The New York Times Playlist and praised by FADER as "undeniable." Late last year, Mura Masa teased Demon Time with the surprise track "2gether," which followed collaborations with Shygirl-on a rework of Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" for her remix album Dawn of Chromatica-and PinkPantheress-on "Just For Me" from her breakout debut.

While making Demon Time, Mura Masa- the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-only had one question in mind: "What's the most fun thing we can do?" The "we" he is referring to is the extensive roster of friends and collaborators he wrangled for his third album-including Shygirl, Channel Tres, Erika De Casier, Nao, Bayli, Isabella Lovestory and several others-with Mura Masa acting as the puppet master of sorts, employing his technical mastery to splice the most exciting elements together and hone the album's central theme-pure, unbridled fun.

Rather than continuing to explore his last album's preoccupation with nostalgia and a world of imagined memories, after two years of pandemic blues, Mura Masa opted for a tongue-in-cheek, hedonistic response, creating an album named for those early morning hours at a party where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails. "It's devil on the shoulder type fun. Not necessarily the most wholesome, but it's a really good time," he says with a wink and a smile.

Mura Masa-the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-has released two critically acclaimed albums, toured the world, and collaborated and shared stages with some of today's most thrilling artists. His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album R.Y.C. attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia and more.

Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa won his first Grammy Award in 2019, following two additional nominations for his acclaimed self-titled debut album, making him the first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album. He's nominated for his fourth Grammy this year, up for Best Remixed Recording for his rework of PVA's "Talks." Throughout his career, Mura Masa has toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and many more.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Peter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and VinylPeter Hook & The Light 'Joy Division: A Celebration' O2 Performance to Be Released on CD and Vinyl
August 16, 2022

As part of their long relationship with live concert releases, Peter Hook & The Light and Live Here Now have announced that the recent sold out homecoming “Joy Division : A Celebration” show end July 2022 at O2 Apollo Manchester was recorded in full and is now set for release as a limited edition triple CD and vinyl as well as download.
Danny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKSDanny Burstein Joins William Atticus Parker's Debut Film FORTY WINKS
August 16, 2022

Tony winner Danny Burstein, Susan Sarandon, Justin Marcel McManus, John Turturro, Carmen Ejogo, Hart Bochner, Ben Shenkman, Leon Addison Brown, and Dan Finnerty all appear in a tale about a hypnotist blackmailed into becoming a hitman. Parker is an 18-Year Old Writer, Director, Actor, and Producer.
Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'Better Strangers Announce New Single 'Nicotine Dreams'
August 16, 2022

Miami’s electrifying new Rock band, Better Strangers, has set a release for their upcoming single Nicotine Dreams. Better Strangers recorded the track at Brain Damage Studios before having it mixed by Grammy award winner James “Jimmy T” Meslin and mastered by the renowned Maor Appelbaum.
THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8THE SANDMAN is Netflix's Most-Watched Title Week of August 8
August 16, 2022

Fans didn’t sleep on The Sandman as the series stayed atop the English TV List with 127.5M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comics from Neil Gaiman, the dark fantasy series appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Check out the complete Netflix Top 10 now!
Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATIONExclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION
August 16, 2022

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.