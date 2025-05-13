Mumford & Sons and Friends Return for 2025 Railroad Revival Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mumford & Sons will return to the railways this summer for their 2025 Railroad Revival tour. The four-date run spanning from New Orleans to Vermont will feature Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane alongside an all-star traveling “house band” including Celisse, Chris Thile, Ketch Secor, Leif Vollebekk, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Nathaniel Rateliff and Trombone Shorty with more to be announced.

Originally conceived as a way to reimagine the way musicians experience the country while touring and therefore change the way music is made and performed, each stop will feature a unique, once-in-a-lifetime concert featuring new music, collaborations, shared musicianship and communal spirit.

The 2025 Railroad Revival tour picks up where the 2011 run ended—at New Orleans’ Woldenberg Park (August 3). From there, the all-star group of musicians will travel by rail to Spartanburg, SC’s Piedmont Fairgrounds (August 4), Richmond, VA’s Allianz Amphitheater (August 5) and culminate at Burlington, VT’s Champlain Valley Exposition Center (August 7).

Tickets for the four performances will go on general on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time. Mumford & Sons’ Agora fan-community will once again have the first opportunity to purchase tickets with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 15 at 10:00am local time (sign-ups begin today at 10:00am ET). Full details can be found at www.mumfordandsons.com/tour.

Of the tour, Mumford shares, “We felt we had some unfinished business on the great American railroad. So, we’ve spent a lot of time cooking up this idea for another rolling festival to rip through the south and east of the U.S., picking up exactly where we left off in New Orleans and ending in Vermont. The spirit of what we do, at its core, is always about people and collaboration. So, every show will be a collaborative performance from a bunch of our favourite people on the planet, and every show will be different. This will, without doubt, be the coolest house band we’ll ever get to play in.”

Lovett adds, “One of the best and most enjoyable parts of sharing our journey together as Mumford & Sons has been the opportunity to venture down paths less travelled. We couldn’t be more excited to be doing that again this year with the announcement of our latest adventure. Another great habit we’ve developed as a band has been to share and collaborate as we go—and that’s led us to a community of kindred brothers and sisters. We’ve invited a handful of them to join us on the train tracks, and it’s going to make for one hell of a show.”

Moreover, Jess Wolfe from Lucius adds, “There’s something romantic, analog, old school about traveling by train. Seeing each landscape unfold before you. Can’t imagine a more fitting way to spend a week capturing some magic with Marcus, Ben, Ted and so many dear friends than on this free spirit ride up the eastern seaboard.”

Originally held in 2011, the first Railroad Revival tour featured Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show and made stops in Oakland, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Tempe, AZ, Marfa, TX, Austin, TX and New Orleans, LA. A documentary titled Big Easy Express, directed by Emmett Malloy, followed the journey and went on to win Best Long Form Music Video at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Railroad Revival tour adds to a landmark year for Mumford & Sons following the release of their acclaimed fifth studio album, RUSHMERE. In addition to thew newly announced performances, the best-selling, beloved trio will embark on a 32-date North American arena and amphitheater tour this summer and fall including stops at L.A.’s The Hollywood Bowl, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium (two nights) and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as well as extensive dates across Europe. Details and tickets are available here.

RAILROAD REVIVAL 2025

August 3—New Orleans, LA—Woldenberg Park

August 4—Spartanburg, SC—Piedmont Fairgrounds

August 5—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater

August 7—Burlington, VT—Champlain Valley Exposition Center

