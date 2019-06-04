Mumford & Sons Drop New Video For WOMAN

Mumford & Sons' official music video for their new single, "Woman," is premiering today at Dance Magazine-watch below! Filmed in New York by the band's long-standing collaborator James Marcus Haney, the video focuses on two young contemporary dancers-Stephanie Crousillat and Yeman Brown-for an intimate and expressive interpretation of the song. Dance Magazine spoke with band member Winston Marshall, choreographer Kristin Sudeikis and Brown about the unique collaboration, praising "the simplicity and intimacy of the atmosphere" and "Sudeikis' understated, touching choreography."

Check out the video for Woman here:

Of the track, Winston Marshall shares, "'Woman' was written over a long period of time, but really came together under the hands of Paul Epworth. In the studio we would find Paul going into 'crazy-genius-mode' every now and then when inspiration would carry him late into the night. When 'Woman' went through that process it became what it is now."

"Woman" is the third single off the band's acclaimed new album, Delta, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts with 230,000 equivalent album units earned (stream/purchase here). This is the band's third consecutive #1 debut, the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year (Gentlemen of the Road/Glassnote Records).

In celebration of the release, the band will continue their "thrilling" (The Washington Post) worldwide Delta Tour this summer visiting iconic venues across the west coast including the first ever headline concert held at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium as well as stops at Portland's Moda Center, Vancouver's BC Place Stadium, George, WA's Gorge Amphitheatre, Missoula's Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, Salt Lake City's USANA Amphitheatre and three nights at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Full details are available viawww.mumfordandsons.com/live.

Already receiving widespread praise for their sold-out live performances, the Albany Times Union declares, "Mumford & Sons has developed into an arena-rock juggernaut," while The Washington Post proclaims, "The U.K. quartet thrilled a packed Capital One Arena crowd...undeniably wondrous arena rock anthems" and Billboard asserts, "It's exactly the kind of tour that will solidify their spot in the pantheon of arena-friendly bands."

Marking ten years since Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut, the new music follows 2015's Wilder Mind, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., U.K., Australia Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway and, most recently, 2016's collaborative Johannesburg mini album. Previous LPs include 2012's Babel, which was awarded the 2013 Grammy for Album of the Year, and their 2009 debut, Sigh No More.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall.

MUMFORD & SONS - DELTA TOUR 2019

June 4-Sheffield, U.K.-Fly DSA Arena

June 6-Manchester, U.K.-Manchester Arena

June 8-Landgraaf, Netherlands-Pinkpop Festival

June 10-Cardiff, U.K.-Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

June 14-15-Dublin, Ireland-Gentlemen of the Road presents Malahide Castle

June 21-23-Scheessel, Germany-Hurricane Festival

June 21-23-Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany-Southside Festival

June 27-30-Werchter, Belgium-Rock Werchter Festival

August 3-Los Angeles, CA-Banc of California Stadium*

August 5-Portland, OR-Moda Center*

August 7-Vancouver, BC-BC Place Stadium*

August 9-George, WA-Gorge Amphitheatre*

August 11-Missoula, MT-Ogren Park at Allegiance Field* (SOLD OUT)

August 13-West Valley City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre*

August 15-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

August 16-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre‡

August 17-Greenwood Village, CO-Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre§

September 15-San Diego, CA-Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

*with special guest Portugal The Man

†with special guest Lord Huron†

‡with special guest Tennis

§with special guest The Milk Carton Kids





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You