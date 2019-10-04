Mumford & Sons Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary of Debut Album with SIGH NO MORE SESSIONS

Mumford & Sons today celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough debut album with the release of a 5-song live EP, Sigh No More Sessions (purchase HERE). Recorded in the year following the album's U.K release on October 2, 2009, the EP's five tracks include: "Little Lion Man (Live at Triple J)," Thistle & Weeds (Live at VRT/Studio Brussels)," "Sigh No More (BBC live session)," "White Blank Page (WFUV live at MSR Studios)" and "Timshel (BNN/3FM That's Live)."

Sigh No More has gone onto become one of the decade's most enduring releases with over 7 million in sales worldwide, including a 4x Platinum certification the U.S.. The album was also awarded "Album of the Year" the Brit Awards and was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Mumford & Sons are Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Winston Marshall. In the ten years since their meteoric debut, the Grammy and BRIT Award-winning band has released four full-length albums, including their most recent, 2018's acclaimed Delta. Produced by Paul Epworth, the record debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, Alternative Rock Albums and Rock Albums charts-the band's third consecutive #1 debut, the largest sales week for an alternative rock album in 2018 and the sixth-largest debut among all titles last year.

In celebration of the album, the band will continue their "thrilling" (The Washington Post) worldwide Delta Tour this fall including a headline performance at this weekend's Austin City Limits Music Festival as well as upcoming shows at Houston's Toyota Center, Dallas' American Airlines Center and Oklahoma City's Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Gentlemen of the Road is an endeavor of Mumford & Sons, which produces community-minded touring festivals. With a commitment to giving back to the causes the band are close to, Gentlemen of the Road and its fund will be supporting global charities, local programs, urgent needs and will always do what it can to protect the planet. Having already taken GOTR around the globe with weekend Stopovers in England, Ireland, the U.S. and Australia, each and every event puts due prominence on the town or city they arrive in, ensuring the local community are as involved with its planning as they want to be and offering a spotlight on the locale to a huge audience. https://www.gentlemenoftheroad.com

MUMFORD & SONS - DELTA TOUR 2019

October 6-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 8-Houston, TX-Toyota Center*

October 9-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center*

October 11-Oklahoma City, OK-Chesapeake Energy Arena*

October 13- Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

November 12-Osaka, Japan-Namba Hatch

November 13-Tokyo, Japan-Toyosu Pit

November 15-Seoul, South Korea-Muv Hall

November 17-Taipei, Taiwan-Legacy Taipei

November 21-Bangkok, Thailand-GMM Live House

November 23- Singapore, Singapore-Neon Lights Festival

November 24- Hong Kong, HK-Clockenflap Festival

*with special guest Gang of Youths





