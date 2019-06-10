Multi-Platinum Music Artist Elisa Unveils Brand-New EP SECRET DIARIES

Multi-platinum international singer-songwriter Elisa reveals a brand-new exclusive 5-track EP, 'Secret Diaries', available today on all streaming platforms, via Island Records.

LISTEN HERE

Born from an urgency and desire to continue a direct relationship with her fans, the new body of work follows up on last years international single 'Will We Be Strangers',and comes ahead of her upcoming UK and European tour, which will see the talented artist headline venues including the Union Chapel in London on 30th July andThe Liquid Room for Edinburgh Festival Fringe on Friday 2nd August.

Subtle, minimal instrumentation provides the backdrop for Elisa's personal, raw and honest lyrics and warm vocals on lead single 'Feeling This Way'. The delicately-plucked guitar work enhances Elisa's powerful and descriptive storytelling, resulting in a timeless and beguiling acoustic number.

There is a thread of exposure and inescapable vulnerability that runs through all the songs, "are self-produced, very DIY songs, stripped-back from the usual full studio production", explains Elisa, "I wanted the listeners to hear them in the same way I listen to them in my headphones when they are still demo."

The raw production echoes her lyrical content. Her vocals recorded up close for added intimacy, "encapsulate the vulnerability and honesty that came out while writing those songs", explained Elisa, "they are about intimacy, feminism, and the idea of America as an island that doesn't exist", she reflects.

With 'Secret Diaries'Elisa will launch a new way of releasing her music, through a personal "in progress" Spotify Playlist, on which she will upload unpublished tracks and demo, not necessarily linked to official releases.





