Multi-Instrumentalist Grandma Shares ELASTIC feat. Hanzo

The young Atlanta multi-instrumentalist Grandma shares his second track "Elastic" which features additional vocals from rising Atlanta rapper Hanzo.



Grandma on "Elastic": "One rainy day in Atlanta, Hanzo came over to my house and while I was looking for a project to work on I came across a beat I made a while ago. He insisted on getting his hands on it. Moments later he sends back the beat break you can here from 1:15 through the last verse. We splice his version back with the original and record vocals right then and there. That was the birth of Elastic, a song about online relationships and never worrying."

Listen on your favorite streaming service here!



Last month, on Grandma's first solo release "Shallow Water," (+ Jackson Laurie directed video HERE) he blends funk and pop, belting in a soulful falsetto, "Do you need a reason why / I get to say goodbye / I never thought that / You'd leave me to die / In shallow water."



Grandma landed in Atlanta at age nine, where his personal and musical evolution began. A multi-instrumentalist with raw musical talent in his DNA, Grandma writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his records. He also collaborates with and produces for like-minded artists, most recently teaming up with Yung Jake. The renowned emoji-portrait artist tapped Grandma for production on his track,"Afternoon," which Lyrical Lemonade praised saying, "there's no denying that it's catchy and personal in the best of ways. Grandma heads the acoustic, soul-stricken production."



Growing up in a family steeped in rock, soul, funk, gospel and blues, Grandma's upbringing was defined by song, art, humor as well as angst. Now, the musical chameleon has blended his childhood into the Atlanta hip-hop/rap scene and is primed to take listeners on an earnest journey into his sound on the fringes of the modern psychedelic pop world. Like watching Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Grandma shifts through characters and the music inspirations waft gently through each song. Besides producing music, he makes all his visuals alongside a community of creatives and close friends.





