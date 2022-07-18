Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mr T Experience Reissue 'Revenge Is Sweet and So Are You'

Mr T Experience Reissue 'Revenge Is Sweet and So Are You'

The vinyl, cassette and CD reissue will be available on August 12.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

MR. T EXPERIENCE have announced the 25th anniversary reissue of "Revenge Is Sweet and So Are You" to be released on August 12th via Sounds Rad.

Dr Frank says of the vinyl, cassette and CD reissue:

"I doubt anyone who heard this record at the time (or hears it now) could have guessed the ridiculously grandiose plan it had to be scaled down from. It was to be a grandly ironic exploration of romantic bitterness, a seamless meld of Bubblegum and punk rock, the "text" informed by Tin Pan Alley, Country and Western, with Brill Building singer-songwriter pretensions, and even a bit of musical theatre -- all featuring era-appropriate sounds on the production side, and each song altogether unlike any other sonically but thematically linked in a vague narrative.

In the event these things all got in the way of each other, plus we couldn't really afford them, and the result was something very different than planned, an unintended minimalism with the rather complex songs still intact but largely hidden underneath the wall of loudness. I spent the following decades slightly dispirited about this, like any pretentious frustrated artist, which is a tale as old as time. But when the album's enduring popularity and the MTX tape rescue project occasioned another look at it as an artifact, I had to admit there was something there. Some are minimalist by choice, others have minimalism thrust upon them. And here the latter resulted in a consistent and (it turns out) unique sound and feel, which is not something to take for granted. And the songs, which for me was always the main point, are still there regardless."

MR. T EXPERIENCE, "Revenge is Sweet and So Are You", is the third in a long list of MTX reissues being lovely remastered, reimagined, and reissued on Sounds Rad. And for the 25th anniversary of the album's original release (produced/engineered by Kevin Army, whose work includes Operation Ivy, Green Day, Sweet Baby), the band and the label have created an amazing new version of the release remastered by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering and new expanded artwork based on the original by Chris Appelgren (of Lookout Records). This new reissue looks and sounds better than ever--an absolute must for fans and collectors of MTX and classic mid-nineties pop punk!



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Sets Season Three Return
July 18, 2022

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host Leah Remini, and based on the iconic crossword puzzles in PEOPLE, the No. 1 magazine brand in the country, season three of PEOPLE PUZZLER will feature the familiar pop culture quiz fare along with some special contestants and show themes.
Judith Light, Luke Kirby & More Join the Cast of the Disney+ OUT OF MY MIND Original Movie
July 18, 2022

Disney+ announced that acclaimed actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), and Emmy® Award-winning actors Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ Original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name.
HBO Announces Princess Diana Documentary THE PRINCESS
July 18, 2022

HBO Original documentary film THE PRINCESS is an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, directed by Academy Award® nominee Ed Perkins (“Black Sheep” “Tell Me Who I Am”) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award®-winning Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire” “Searching for Sugar Man”) and Emmy®-winning Jonathan Chinn (“LA92” HBO’s “Tina”).
INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September
July 18, 2022

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Featuring a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Bartlett Sher.
Hannah Waddingham, Dwayne Johnson & More to Present at The 2022 ESPYS
July 18, 2022

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), and more.