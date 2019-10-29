Motionless In White + Beartooth Announce Winter 2020 Co-Headline Tour

Motionless In White and Beartooth have announced a co-headline tour set for January 2020. The "Diseased & Disguised Tour" kicks off January 4 in Seattle, Washington and runs through January 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Presale tickets will be available starting today, October 29, at 12:00PM ET, with VIP ticket packages available Wednesday, October 30, at 10:00AM local time at DiseasedAndDisguised.Soundrink.com. All remaining tickets go on sale November 1 at 10:00 AM local time. Additional support and tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.



"We're going on tour with a Motionless In White. It's quite literally the only reason to actually leave your house in the dead of winter. So bundle up and get ready to have your faces melted by the glowing warmth of a tasty riff," says Beartooth bassist Oshie Bichar.



"Are you planning on a New Year's resolution of hitting the gym harder? Losing some unwanted poundage? Well, come get that sweat on with us and Beartooth in January 2020 at The Diseased and Disguised Tour. Judgement-free zone ahead," says Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless.

In Beartooth news, the band has released a deluxe version of their third full length album, Disease. The deluxe edition has been issued as a double LP limited to a pressing of 1,000 copies on clear vinyl with orange, black, and white splatter. It features the album's 12 previously released songs, along with four B-sides and two live tracks from the band's explosive, Summer 2019 set at Rock am Ring. It will also come with a double-sided poster of crowd shots from their performances at Sonic Temple Festival and Rock im Park. The physical version is only available online and directly from the band on their current tour with A Day to Remember. The deluxe release will also be available digitally across all DSPs. The deluxe edition of Disease is available here.



Motionless In White's acclaimed new album DISGUISE is available now at all DSPs and at www.motionlessinwhite.net. The album made an explosive chart debut upon its release earlier this year, debuting at #4 on Billboard's "Top Album Sales" chart while also claiming #2 on the "Hard Rock Albums" chart and #27 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Motionless In White's third consecutive Top 30 entry on the overall chart. DISGUISE is highlighted by a series of stellar singles, including "Brand New Numb," "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride," and "Disguise," the latter joined by a haunting companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn and streaming here. In addition, "Brand New Numb" was recently joined by an official visual, directed by Max Moore and is streaming now via Motionless In White's official YouTube channel.

BEARTOOTH + MOTIONLESS IN WHITE WINTER 2020 TOUR DATES:



1/4 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

1/5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

1/7 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

1/8 - San Diego, CA - Soma

1/9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

1/10 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

1/11 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

1/13 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

1/15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

1/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

1/20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

1/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

1/27 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

1/30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution





