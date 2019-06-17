Motion City Soundtrack Announce Tour Dates

Motion City Soundtrack are thrilled to announce a US headlining run starting on New Year's Eve in Chicago, IL and continuing into 2020, wrapping in Seattle, WA on January 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10am local time. For more information visit, https://motioncitysoundtrack.com/.



In a recent statement, the band has said, "Don't call it a comeback"



Motion City Soundtrack formed in Minneapolis in 1997 and has since built an extraordinary career for themselves with their unique style of indie rock meets power pop and quirkily smart lyrics that has resulted in six fan-coveted studio albums. The band will be playing an array of songs from their discography throughout the tour; Panic Stations (2015), Go (2012), My Dinosaur Life(2010), Even If It Kills Me (2007), Commit This to Memory (2005), and I Am The Movie (2003).



TOUR DATES

12/31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

01/02 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

01/03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

01/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

01/06 - Boston, MA. - House of Blues

01/07 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre

01/08 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

01/10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

01/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

01/12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

01/14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

01/15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

01/16 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

01/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

01/20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

01/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

01/23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

01/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

01/25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

01/27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

01/28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre





