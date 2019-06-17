Motion City Soundtrack Announce Tour Dates
Motion City Soundtrack are thrilled to announce a US headlining run starting on New Year's Eve in Chicago, IL and continuing into 2020, wrapping in Seattle, WA on January 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10am local time. For more information visit, https://motioncitysoundtrack.com/.
In a recent statement, the band has said, "Don't call it a comeback"
Motion City Soundtrack formed in Minneapolis in 1997 and has since built an extraordinary career for themselves with their unique style of indie rock meets power pop and quirkily smart lyrics that has resulted in six fan-coveted studio albums. The band will be playing an array of songs from their discography throughout the tour; Panic Stations (2015), Go (2012), My Dinosaur Life(2010), Even If It Kills Me (2007), Commit This to Memory (2005), and I Am The Movie (2003).
TOUR DATES
12/31 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
01/02 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
01/03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
01/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
01/06 - Boston, MA. - House of Blues
01/07 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theatre
01/08 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
01/10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
01/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
01/12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
01/14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
01/15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
01/16 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
01/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
01/20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
01/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
01/23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
01/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
01/25 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
01/27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
01/28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre