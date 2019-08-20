'Morning Becomes Eclectic: Live from the Basement' Out Now

KCRW releases today a limited-edition double-vinyl compilation of curated live performances from Jason Bentley's tenure as Music Director and host of the station's flagship music program, Morning Becomes Eclectic. Live session recordings include performances by Cold War Kids, Little Dragon, Beach House, Los Lobos, and many more. The vinyl also features art designed by award-winning graphic designer Lawrence Azzerad from LAD Design.

"Morning Becomes Eclectic: Live from the Basement is a collection of live sessions recorded during my tenure as host," says Bentley. "At the close of KCRW's basement era, this compilation - limited to 1000 pressings - is a tribute to all the links in the chain who helped cast radio magic into the ether, and the audience who leaned-in to their radios for incredible moments like these."

Those that purchase the vinyl will also receive a download card, with all available tracks, separately mastered for optimal digital listening. The release is available to anyone who donates $240 or $20 per month to the member-supported public radio station, and will also include KCRW membership for those that don't already belong.

To peruse the track list, see live session photography, listen to clips of each recording, and, most importantly to purchase this collectible vinyl, please visit www.kcrw.com/vinyl.

Morning Becomes Eclectic: Live from the Basement

Limited-Edition, Double-Vinyl Compilation Track List:

DISC ONE, SIDE 1:

1 - Father John Misty: "Real Love Baby"

2 - Ben Gibbard: "Something's Rattling (Cowpoke)"

3 - Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile: "Continental Breakfast"

4 - Cold War Kids: "First"

5 - Vampire Weekend: "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa"

DISC ONE, SIDE 2:

1 - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: "Stranger to My Happiness"

2 - BADBADNOTGOOD: "Lavender"

3 - Toro y Moi: "Mirage"

4 - Little Dragon: "Pretty Girls"

5 - The xx: "Islands"

DISC TWO, SIDE 1

1 - Iron & Wine: "Thomas County Law"

2 - Agnes Obel: "Mary"

3 - Grizzly Bear: "While You Wait for the Others"

4 - Beach House: "Other People"

5 - Jóhann Jóhannsson: "Odi et Amo"

DISC TWO, SIDE 2:

1 - Khruangbin: "Mr. White"

2 - Los Lobos: "Kiko And The Lavender Moon"

3 - Quantic: "Águas de Sorongo (feat. Thalma De Freitas)"

4 - Natalia Lafourcade: "Tú Si Sabes Quererme"





