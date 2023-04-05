Morgan Evans Announces 'Life Upside Down' EP

Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest single, "On My Own Again," via YouTube Premiere. The emotional but uplifting track, written by Morgan alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and produced by Chris DeStefano, is off his upcoming Life Upside Down EP, available on April 21st.

The beautifully shot video features footage taken from his five-part documentary series directed by Peter John and showcases Morgan's travels from around the world as he picks-up the pieces and looks forward to a life full of thrilling uncertainty.

"8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it'd be appropriate to make a video the same way. I invited the guys behind the 'Over For You' music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far."

-Morgan Evans

"On My Own Again" follows Morgan's viral single from the Life Upside Down EP, "Over For You," which has received critical praise from outlets ranging from Us Weekly, E!, Entertainment Tonight, The Bobby Bones Show, Taste of Country and more. Describing the single, Billboard wrote, "many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans' best releases to date." People observed Evans "channeling his heartbreak into song," and CMT raved Evans "places his heart on the line."