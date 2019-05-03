Morcheeba Releases Folamour Remix Of FREE OF DEBRIS

Today, British trip-hop pioneers Morcheeba are releasing a remix of their song "Free of Debris" from French DJ/Producer Folamour. Folamour's remix trades in the eeriness and brevity of the original for a jazzy aesthetic bringing together live instrumentation, atmospheric electronics, and soothing synth motifs to create something truly special. This remix, along with 11 other remixes of songs off of the group's 2018 album Blaze Away, will be featured on the Blaze Away Deluxe Edition out May 31st via Fly Agaric Records. May 31st will also see the release of a 12-track standalone remix edition of the album.

Listen to "Free of Debris" (Folamour Remix) here



And see the animated visualiser for "Free of Debris" (Folamour Remix) here

Speaking on his work on the remix, Folamour said: "I'm really happy to have been asked to remix this band I listened to so much in my teenage years. 'Big Calm' was a classic for me. When I listened to ?Free of Debris', I knew that the vocals would be beautiful on a more organic instrumental and so I recorded guitars, drums and other instruments to bring back live vibes."

Morcheeba is Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey. Tracing their roots to the mid '90s UK trip-hop scene, they quickly grew into an international presence, touring across the world over the last two decades.

On their latest album Blaze Away, the pair took a free approach to its creation. There was no template for its ten, extraordinary, future-facing songs, no self-imposed limits on style, no themes to be adhered to or rules in place to break.

Having called on various established and up-and-coming producers to reinterpret those tracks, the deluxe edition of Blaze Away shines a stunning new light on an already essential body of work.

Highlights include the deep rumbling electronics on Kelpe's remix of 'Free Of Debris'; the angular percussion and reflective harmonies present in Brecon's take on 'Mezcal Dream'; Throwing Snow's otherworldly deep-bass led version of title track 'Blaze Away' - and Djrum's dynamic re-imagination of 'Find Another Way'.

Morcheeba will also be touring over the next few months, including a prestigious date at Glastonbury Festival on June 28th. Full live dates listed below.



LIVE DATES



May

3, Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival, Istanbul, Turkey

8, A2, Wroclaw, Poland

9, Philharmony Concert Hall, Szczecin, Poland

11, Posthof, Linz, Austria

13 Street Food Festival, Timisoara, Romania

14, Majestic Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

15, Durer Kert Main Hall, Budapest, Hungary

16, Kino Siska Ljubljana, Slovenia

17, Zagreb Beer Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

26, Tunes in the Dunes, Perranporth, United Kingdom



June

6, Caribana Festival, Vaud, Switzerland

8, Sakifo Festival, Reunion Island, France

16, Release Festival, Athens, Greece

21, Metronom Festival, Prague, Czech Republic

23, Secret Solstice Festival, Reykjavik, Iceland

28, Glastonbury Festival, United Kingdom

29, Val de Rock, Chessy, France

30, Europavox, Clermont-Ferrand, France



July

2, Montreal Jazz Festival, Canada

12, Musilac Festival, Aix-Lex-Bains, France

13, ONBlackheath Festival, London, United Kingdom

18, Chateau de Wiltz, Wiltz, Luxembourg

19, STIMMEN Festival, Arlesheim, Germany

21, Meo Mares Vivas, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

26, Farmfest, Somerset, United Kingdom

28, Camp Bestival, United Kingdom





