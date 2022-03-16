Mooski Takes on Anthony Hamilton's Classic 'Charlene' for New Single

Platinum-selling recording artist Mooski returns today with a visual for "Counting Time" off his debut project "Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken," out now via Capitol Records. The Anthony Hamilton sampled "Counting Time," finds Mooski reimagining Hamilton's classic "Charlene."

On the song, Mooski reminisces on a relationship that ran its course while pleading with his lover for a second chance. Mooski's willingness to be open about personal experience has captivated a massive-and growing-audience. In every line, Mooski conveys regret with refreshing transparency.

Leading up to "Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken," Mooski won over fans with soul-baring hits like "Scuba Diving," "Soul Bleed," and "Track Star," which has become an online sensation, racking up 475+ million views on TikTok & 42+ million global streams. The "Track Star" TikTok challenge inspired videos from Keyshia Cole, Lala Anthony, Dream Doll, and Halle Berry, among others. Additionally, Trey Songz and Jacquees both remixed it.

Before releasing music, Mooski served a four-year tenure in the Marine Corps. He left the service to pursue his true passion and started releasing freestyle videos on social media. Surprised by the response, he soon realized that vulnerable stories got the most traction. "Melodic Therapy 4 the Broken" is another testament to Mooski's work ethic, unflinching introspection, and continued artistic growth. Few artists can turn personal experiences into universal hits, but Mooski continues to show and prove.

The whole world is buzzing about Mooski thanks to the popularity of his runaway smash single "Track Star." The versatile 23-year-old has been riding a wave of success since releasing the track last June, but his journey has been anything but easy. Born Darien Hinton, Mooski was raised in a religious household in Opp, Alabama, where he grew up listening to and performing faith-based music.

The second oldest of four kids, Mooski and his mother and sisters were often part of the praise and worship services at their church and it wasn't uncommon to find family members singing around the home. Despite their faithful foundation, Mooski's childhood was marred by both parents' struggles with poor health, and arguments between his mom and dad often revolved around the financial toll taken due to frequent ambulance calls to their home. Determined to start earning income to help with bills and buy his own clothes, Mooski began working part time jobs when he was only 15, building a strong work ethic that would serve him well when he joined the Marine Corps at just 18-years-old.

"I talk about the unspoken," Mooski says. "When people listen to my music they're going to be like, 'Mooski was in my head.' It's going to be personal to them. I know how depression works. I didn't grieve my father's death until two years later. I'm going to talk about things I was thinking and things I was going through, stuff I didn't want to talk about. I'm going to put it in the music because I know these are things everybody is going through."

