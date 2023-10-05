Moon Walker Announces Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music & Limited Edition Publishing & Shares Track 'Monkey See, Monkey Do'

Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker shares fervent track "Monkey See, Monkey Do" out everywhere now. Alongside the release, Moon Walker announces a publishing deal with Limited Edition Music Publishing/Warner Chappell Music.

The experimental, timely third LP Apocalypticism by the rising rocker is due out October 20 and available for pre-order now here. Plus, catch Moon Walker live across the U.S. as he continues his debut tour this fall with support from Nordista Freeze. Tickets are on sale now via listentomoonwalker.com/tour.

In addition to the new music, Moon Walker is proud to announce his freshly inked publishing deal with Limited Edition Music Publishing/Warner Chappell Music. In a joint statement, Greg Sowders & Marc Wilson, Co-Presidents of Limited Edition Music Publishing, joyfully state, "Moon Walker not only has an incredible rock sound along with catchy songs, he has something to say. Nothing is more important to us than a message. We welcome Moon Walker to the family and can't wait for the world to hear this record."

Out today, the fierce "Monkey See, Monkey Do" builds over a foreboding beat with Moon Walker's signature cutting, spirited vocals that instantly command attention. It was the first track written for the forthcoming project that ultimately set the tone for what was to come. Making the song encouraged the artist to get creative, as Moon Walker explains, "I was staying at my parents house with limited resources so I had to make do with what I had."

The synth heard throughout was made without a synth, and with a guitar instead. Moon Walker adds, "I didn't have a shaker or tambourine, so I used a box of sprinkles." After playing the song live across the country all summer, Moon Walker is thrilled the studio version can be heard everywhere now.

The previously shared guitar-heavy rock tune "Give The People What They Want," carries some of the rocker's most potent lyricism yet. Moon Walker says, "I essentially wanted to return to form and write my best straightforward guitar-centric rock song. It's funny how this song would have fit like a glove on my other two records but is, arguably, the most out of place song on this one."

On the forthcoming project's sound and expanding beyond his previous work, Moon Walker continues, "I spent so much of this record trying to subvert my typical tendencies as a songwriter. I was leaning heavily on things like samples and synths to differentiate from the typical guitar/bass heavy music I made."

The project's title track released earlier this year was written in response to the recent wave of anti-semitism brought on by people like Kanye West and Majorie Taylor Greene. The potent track emerged when the realization of just how deep anti-semitic rhetoric runs in America began to set in. With pounding drums and unwavering conviction, the rocker's heartfelt message amplifies as the song unfolds.

Revealing his personal connection to the track and its meaningful subject matter, Moon Walker says, "My family came to America during the Pogroms in the 20's so I'm well aware of the horrific history that has plagued my ancestors. Since I was a kid, I've been made fun of for my hair and my nose and for looking 'too Jewish.' I have, however, never felt unsafe as a Jewish American." Despite encountering anti-semitic graffiti in his neighborhood and his social media comments being flooded with anti-semitism and neo-nazis, Moon Walker is unafraid to embrace who he is and is committed to standing up against the dangerous vitriol that continuously plagues society.

Apocalypticism, the piercing forthcoming third album by Moon Walker, is both his most conceptual and most personal yet. Over eight eclectic tracks, Moon Walker imagines an apocalypse and confronts society's troubling inclination towards a hive mind. Much like his earlier work, Moon Walker is unafraid to confront harsh truths and pull back the curtain on the deeply flawed layers of American society. Moon Walker explains, "These are two themes that are usually at the core of most dystopian sci-fi stories, but I think that with the sudden rise of AI and the pandemic, people are starting to get the feeling that they're closer to reality."

"I think, depending on your outlook," Moon Walker continues, "The record will either feel like a very timely and honest assessment of the times we're living through or like a dystopian, sci-fi fantasy record with no tie to reality in any way."

This fall, the rocker will continue to captivate crowds across the country after a summer tour that saw several sold out dates including Nashville, Chicago, Columbus and Denver. Last month, fans in Los Angeles were treated to a high energy show that Valley News calls, "a show that felt larger than life itself."

On his first-ever U.S. tour, Moon Walker is witnessing listeners connecting to his lyrics in real time for the first time, and the publication took notice that fans are eagerly repeating his words back to him. San Francisco's Music Junkie Press added it was a "stadium worthy performance" and in D.C. Shutter Up And Listen raved that the performance was filled with, "Electrifying energy, as they "highly recommend catching [Moon Walker's] live show for an unforgettable musical journey."

The previously shared honest track and video "American Dream Come True," tackles toxic American work culture and its damage on mental health. Though the track is filled with Moon Walker's signature skepticism of the nation's culture and norms, the latest single marks a notable shift in the rocker's approach to making music. Moon Walker says, "It was my first time using samples of any kind and the vocal performance was quite a bit less melodic than my other music. Lyrically, it serves as a commentary on “hustle culture,” while also discussing the depression that comes as a result of it."

Glide Magazine wrote the track's sound is, "somewhat reminiscent of a tone Aphex Twin would use, but as the song moves on there's more homage to post-punk and psychedelic hardcore like the Mars Volta." The publication notes its distinct singularity, adding, "The final product is all its own though."

The newest project by Moon Walker follows his electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, which arrived in October 2022. The project finds the musician elevate his nostalgic, alternative garage rock sound over ten eclectic tracks.

Springer expands on the poignant, timely lyrics and the thrashing garage rock sound that made his first offering such a success, while also introducing multiple new elements into the fold. In 2022, the album garnered 25M+ streams across platforms and now the musician is busy traveling around the country as he finally brings new music and longtime fan favorites to eager audiences live throughout 2023.

Formed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry Springer created Moon Walker initially as a way to pass time and make extra money through selling songs to sound libraries. Now, Springer composes, produces and performs under the moniker after Moon Walker's debut album, Truth to Power, turned the heads of several tastemakers and garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

Westword called Moon Walker's work, "Fuzzed-out 70's rock bliss...politically charged rock music with a sound akin to the White Stripes. Lyrically, the songs are confrontational and sarcastic." New Noise Magazine encouraged listeners to, "Envision a beautiful marriage between The White Stripes, The Talking Heads, even Wild Cherry...there's a depth to Moon Walker's music fueled by an old-soul feeling."

Raving about his sophomore effort, EUPHORIA. added, "Moon Walker's The Attack of Mirrors embodies the perfect juxtaposition between raw lyricism, coupled with high-intensity rock that creates a distinct sound all his own. Listeners are immersed in a battle between autonomy and authority."

Challenging authority and standing up for his beliefs are central to Moon Walker's music. After releasing the synthy, biting commentary on politics and modern religion with "I'm Afraid I'll Go To Heaven" last year, Moon Walker experienced censorship issues on TikTok as his account began getting repeatedly banned and videos taken down by the app. He details this experience here, and after getting banned, gaining 100K followers back via his back-up account, overnight.

Though frustrating, Moon Walker has come to see these events as meaningful, and worthy of exploration, and even proved the very point of the song itself. “As somebody who writes about corruption and censorship, being banned by TikTok multiple times and being unfairly targeted was really a blessing in disguise. People have warmed up to the idea that the media and political figures are bought and paid for and serve only to push agendas by those who own them, yet they don't assume this includes social media."

Moon Walker understands the role social media play in maintaining the status quo and societal norms, and that employees at these companies, who control the algorithm, often dictate what is or isn't shown to users.

Moon Walker continues, "Apps like TikTok maintain the illusion that they are guided by algorithms, making it more difficult to recognize when an agenda is being pushed or when free speech is being maliciously targeted. It's hard for me to understand why TikTok was so insanely terrified of a very basic representation of an atheist belief, but regardless of the reason, it proves the timeliness and necessity for the song.” Today, the track's music video has 1.5M+ views, and the track has 3.5M+ streams on Spotify alone becoming a Moon Walker fan favorite and setlist staple.

The fall tour, with support from Nordista Freeze will begin in New York, NY on October 19 with the official album release show and move down the East Coast to Chapel Hill, NC before two dates in Florida, and a stop in Atlanta, GA. The end of October sees three dates across Texas with stops in Phoenix, AZ and San Diego, CA in early November. The rocker will then move through the Midwest including St. Paul, MN, Madison, WI, and Detroit, MI before closing in Pittsburgh, PA. See a full list of dates below and grab tickets now at listentomoonwalker.com/tour.

The commanding new track "Monkey See, Monkey Do" by Moon Walker is out everywhere now. Pre-order the stirring forthcoming third LP Apocalypticism here, and don't miss Moon Walker live as he continues his thrilling debut U.S. tour this fall with tickets on sale now here and merch available here. Keep up with the rising rocker on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and stay tuned for much more to come.

Photo credit: Madison McConnell