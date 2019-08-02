Moon Palace Shares New Single WHO YOU ARE With Medium

Seattle indie rock band Moon Palace - led by twin sisters Cat & Carrie Biell - just shared a contemplative new single, "Who You Are" via Medium. The track, off the band's upcoming Shadowcast album out August 23, dives into navigating difficult relationships and questioning whether the other person is showing their true self. It follows previous dreamy single "Bold" premiered onKEXP and comes ahead of their tour dates this fall.

Listen to the track here:

Twins Cat (guitar, vocals) and Carrie (bass, vocals) began writing songs together as teenagers, cultivating a musical bond made particularly significant as children of two Deaf parents. Joined by Jude Miqueli (drums) and Darcey Zoller (cello, synth), the band's hook-driven yet at times discordant guitars and gripping sibling harmonies akin to Beach House and Warpaint are the perfect soundtrack for late-night desert drives. Their 2017 self-titled debut album garnered accolades from the likes of KEXP ("heavenly...haunting...mesmerizing"), City Arts Magazine and more - they've shared stages with beloved Pacific Northwest artists like Thunderpussy, Y La Bamba, and Sera Cahoone.



This new album Shadowcast is a balance between light and dark, as the band elaborates: "Shadow self and trying to be positive through interactions with people you love. Outer world to the innermost personal world. Balancing the sun sign and moon sign. Knowing your inner personal self within the context of the universe." Throughout recording, the band members would text each other songs from Sonic Youth, Talking Heads, Duran Duran and Big Thief, shaping the sound of what was to come.



When they're not making music, Carrie works with the blind and deaf to secure employment (as well as taking care of her 5-year-old son), Jude is an elementary school teacher & drum instructor at Queer & Trans Youth Music Program, Cat is a graphic designer and Darcey also works in art direction and film production. Catch more from Moon Palace soon!





