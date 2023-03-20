Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Dust Falls'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Dust Falls" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.

The track is upbeat and catchy -- a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on.

Listen to the new single here:




