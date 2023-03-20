Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Dust Falls'
The track is now available on all streaming platforms.
Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Dust Falls" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.
The track is upbeat and catchy -- a fun but profound rager about loss, grief and moving on.
Listen to the new single here:
Related Stories View More Music Stories