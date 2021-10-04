Mon Laferte Releases 'Algo Es Mejor' Single from New Album '1940 Carmen'

Acclaimed Chilean artist Mon Laferte announced today the October 29 release of "1940 Carmen" via Universal Music Mexico. The announcement comes along with the release of the first single, "Algo Es Mejor."

1940 Carmen was written and recorded while she was in Los Angeles from March to July 2021, and named after the address of the Airbnb where she stayed. All of the tracks were written, composed, and produced by Mon and include her first foray singing in English. 1940 Carmen is a snapshot of four months in her life in the US, which resulted in a new album, her return to live performances, and a pregnancy.

Mon Laferte is currently on a national tour, performing to sold-out audiences in Sacramento, Riverside, Anaheim, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and was recently announced as the headliner at the nighttime event, Noche De Los Muertos celebrating Día de Los Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on October 30.

1940 Carmen follows the release of SEIS in April, which garnered Mon four Latin Grammy Award nominations last week for 'Song of the Year', 'Best Pop Song', 'Best Singer-Songwriter Album' and 'Best Regional Song'.

Listen to the new single here: