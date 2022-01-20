Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Announce New Album 'Crooked Tree'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Molly Tuttle will release her anticipated Nonesuch Records debut, Crooked Tree, April 1 with her new bluegrass collective Golden Highway (pre-order here). The album's title track is available today.

Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, Crooked Tree was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch. The album explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Across these thirteen tracks, all of which were written/co-written by Tuttle, she honors the bluegrass tradition while also pushing the genre in new directions.

"I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday," Tuttle says. "Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I've felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one's heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that's been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter."

In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie(mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-will embark on an extensive headline tour beginning tonight with shows at Seattle's Tractor Tavern (two nights), Portland's Mississippi Studios (two nights), Los Angeles' Roxy, Salt Lake City's State Room, Boulder's Fox Theatre, Asheville's The Grey Eagle and Nashville's Station Inn, among several others. See below for the complete itinerary. Full details can be found here.

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.

Listen to the title track here:

Tour Dates

January 20-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

January 21-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

January 22-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios

January 23-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios

January 25-Grass Valley, CA-Center for the Arts

January 26-Sacramento, CA-Goldfields

January 27-Mill Valley, CA-Sweet Water Music Hall

January 28-Morro Bay, CA-The Siren

January 31-Santa Barbara, CA-Soho

February 1-San Juan Capistrano, CA-The Coach House

February 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Roxy

February 24-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room

February 25-Fort Collins, CO-Aggie Theatre

February 26-Steamboat Springs, CO-WinterWonderGrass

February 27-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre

March 2-Omaha, NE-Slowdown

March 3-Lawrence, KS-Bottleneck

March 4-St. Louis, MO-Old Rock House

March 5-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi Indy

March 6-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

March 10-Nashville, TN-Station Inn

March 11-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle

March 12-Clemson, SC-Clemson Guitar Festival

March 13-Chattanooga, TN-Songbirds North

March 18-Pelham, TN-The Caverns

April 21-Tampa, FL-The Attic

April 22-Lake Wales, FL-Bok Tower Gardens

April 23-Miramar Beach, FL-Moon Crush 2022

April 28-Menlo Park, CA-The Guild Theater

April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

June 16-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 30-Quincy, CA-High Sierra Music Festival

September 2-Mill Spring, NC-Earl Scruggs Music Festival