Mogan Shares Music Video For 'Hireth'

UK-based musician MOGAN has announced the release of the music video for their sophomore single, 'Hireth', lifted from their upcoming EP Gutter which released on 24 April via sinc(x) Records.

Watch the video below!

The mixing and mastering of the track is done by fellow Cardiff-based maestro Minas (Hana2k, Luke RV and Dead Method). The musician has featured in Music Week and God Is In The TV Zine as well as receiving airplay on Walya's Act Normal show for Noods Radio and Razorblade the Tape. MOGAN has performed live in several venues and events including The Swansea Fringe Festival as part of The Demimonde line-up - an inclusive LGBTQ+ event and with The Forte Project in Cardiff. They have also played for events curated by Safe Gigs For Women and with the Cardiff DIY punk collective Hotel De Marl.

MOGAN, a Cardiff based musician, tackles subjects like politics, divorce, sexual identity and finding a sense of comfort in one's own weirdness. Closely linked with the DIY punk and Queer Punk communities, they like to explore the underground music scenes within their surrounding areas. MOGAN's live performances are eerily captivating as they marry their unique brand of techno-goth-punk with freakish movements and outlandish costumes.

With unusual tastes comes some unusual inspirations. MOGAN finds the works of Bjork, Liars, Peaches, Dirty Beaches and Broadcast to be influential. Their own sound runs along the same lines as that of Sophie, Arca and The Knife.

MOGAN unintentionally starred in the music video for 'Hireth' after the two actors who were due to star in it were stranded in the flooding in Wales. But - keeping their face covered and persuading the cinematographer Patrick Bethell, to also step out from behind the camera they created a dark, twisted depiction of the song. The delicate use of colours appearing sporadically highlights the strangeness of bringing an internal battle to the external world.

"The video for Hireth explores the parallels between passion and aggression of the male form. I'd initially wanted to remain off-screen for the video, but Jesus had other ideas and sent floods to Wales meaning our actors couldn't make it. Luckily Patrick Bethell is a good friend of mine so didn't mind getting close and personal! Some might say it was my plan all along..."









