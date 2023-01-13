Måneskin Release New Single 'Gossip' Featuring Tom Morello

Globally skyrocketing rock band Måneskin have released their new single 'Gossip' featuring the Tom Morello (of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band and more).

Fierce with a rapid, infectious and hammering guitar hook, Måneskin's latest offering continues to reaffirm their status as a genuine force in rock'n'roll. The single is taken from their upcoming album RUSH! Set for release next week on January 20. The album is available to pre-order/save HERE.

"A Genuine Force... rejuvenating rock 'n' roll for the younger generation," MÅNESKIN is a critically acclaimed four-piece-rock band that began busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, and now just a few years later, are a razor tight group of captivating musicians widely hailed for being at the forefront of driving a worldwide resurgence of Rock music.

The band has 320 certifications, including 48 Gold, 253 Platinum, and 18 Diamond. The past year has seen the band reach over 7 BILLION streams, while surging to #1 in numerous countries and across the Global charts of multiple digital platforms (including the #2 TikTok song of 2021).

The band's meteoric rise has continued straight into 2022, as they performed on Saturday Night Live, were hailed by The Los Angeles Times as "America's New Favorite Rock Band,", won Best Alternative Video at the VMAs, Top Rock Song at Billboard Music Awards, Best New Alternative Artist at iHeart Radio Music Awards, various wins at National award shows in Japan, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and Finland, as well as over 19 nominations globally including the Brit Awards, NME Awards, Kerrang Awards, Swiss Music Awards, and more.

They are also the first Italian artist to have won the "Best Rock" award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021. This summer has seen MÅNESKIN contribute a distinctive rendition of "If I Can Dream" for ELVIS, the major motion picture and #1 charting soundtrack.

Their Max Martin produced single "SUPERMODEL" has recently surpassed 238 Million global streams, appeared in the Top 20 APC in 17 countries, and remained #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart for 5 consecutive weeks.

The band continue to re-affirm their triumphant status in 2023, with their recent Grammy Award Nomination for Best New Artist and AMA Award for Favourite Rock Song. Simultaneously, the band's reputation as the leading new generation MUST-SEE LIVE rock act builds each and every time they take the stage.

Watch the new music video here: