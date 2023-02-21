Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms new North American tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty in addition to a run of European dates with Dermot Kennedy. The new dates follow a previously confirmed run of shows with Aly & AJ on their North American spring tour-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Folick's new album, Roach, is slated for release on May 26 via Nettwerk. She recently shared a new single from the album, "Get Out Of My House," which was featured on NPR's All Songs Considered-watch the visualizer here.

Roach is Folick's clearest and most direct work yet, eschewing some of the lyrical and musical obfuscations she layered onto her 2018 debut album, Premonitions. With earworm melodies, heart-wrenching poetry, eclectic production and anchored by Folick's once-in-a-lifetime voice, Roach straddles a line between pop and something more experimental.

She enlisted a team of collaborators who she trusted to bring out the grittier side of her artistry, including Gabe Wax (War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes), Mike Malchicoff (King Princess, Bo Burnham), Max Hershenow (MS MR) and a team of some of LA's best players. The result is an album that sounds as honest and intimate as the subject matter at hand, a candid snapshot of where she is now and what it took to get there.

Roach picks up where 2007, Folick's critically acclaimed EP from last year, left off, completing the story of one woman's imperfect life, all the highs and lows included. A document of an adult in progress, Roach chronicles Folick's struggle to grow up and move through major life changes, reckoning with what it means to leave her youth behind and wearing the hardship endured like a badge of honor.

"It's an album about trying to get to the core of what life really is," she explains. "I think over the course of writing this record, I actually did the work and got closer to the person that I really want to be, even if that path isn't linear and I still have moments where I disappoint myself, where I'm angry with myself."

Folick's 2007 EP was released last year to critical acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, Our Culture, Alt Press and more and features singles, "Bad Thing," co-written by Folick, Mitski and Andrew Wells, "Nothing To See," "Ordinary" and "Oh God," her first new music in three years. After the release, Folick embarked on a headlining North American and UK/EU tour, with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dublin and more, followed by an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November.

Folick has also scored a new film to be released later this year. Cora Bora, directed by Hannah Utt and the first feature to star Meg Stalter ("Hacks"), features score and original music by Folick and will premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP. Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

March 2-Leipzig, DE-Haus Auensee*

March 3-Vienna AT-Gasometer*

March 4-Prague, CZ- Výstaviště Praha Holešovice*

March 6-Zurich, CH-The Hall*

March 7-Stuttgart, DE-Porsche Arena*

March 9-Hanover, DE-Swiss Life Hall*

March 10-Copenhagen, DK-K.B. Hallen*

March 11-Stockholm, SE-Annexet*

March 12-Oslo, NO-Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT*

March 15-Frankfurt, DE-Jahrunderthalle*

March 16-Munich, DE-Zenith*

March 18-Berlin, DE-Verti Music Hall*

March 21-Hamburg, DE-Barclays Arena*

March 22-Cologne, DE-Palladium - SOLD OUT*

March 23-Tilburg, NL-013 Poppodium*

March 24-Amsterdam, NL-AFAS Live - SOLD OUT*

March 26-Brussels, BE-Forest National*

March 27-Cologne, DE-Palladium*

March 28-Luxembourg, LU-Luxexpo*

March 29-Paris, FR-Bataclan - SOLD OUT*

March 30-Oakland, CA-Fox Theatre†

April 1-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom†

April 2-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†

April 4-Denver, CO-The Fillmore†

April 6-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore†

April 7-Madison, WI-The Orpheum Theater†

April 8-Chicago, IL-The Riviera Theatre†

April 10-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†

April 11-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle†

April 12-Orlando, FL-House of Blues†

April 14-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz†

April 15-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore†

April 16-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore†

April 19-Toronto, ON-History†

April 21-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall†

April 22-New York, NY-Hammerstein Ballroom†

May 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Block Party

August 4-Salt Lake City, UT-Venue TBD‡§

August 5-Missoula, MT-Big Sky Brewing Company‡§

August 6-Spokane, WA-Pavilion at Riverfront‡§

August 8-Vancouver, BC-PNE Amphitheater‡§

August 9-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡§

August 12-Las Vegas, NV-Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - The Theater‡

August 13-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl‡§

August 15-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 16-Vail, CO-Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 18-Lincoln, NE-Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater‡§

August 19-Tulsa, OK-Tulsa Theater‡§

August 20-Columbia, MO-9th Street Summerfest‡§

August 21-Madison, WI-The Sylvee‡§

August 22-Madison, WI-The Sylvee‡§

* with Dermot Kennedy

† with Aly & AJ

‡ with The Head and the Heart

§ with Father John Misty