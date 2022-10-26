Mister Misery Share New Single 'Welcome Insanity'

After their successfull and first-ever appearance at Wacken Open Air Festival 2022, modern horror metal band MISTER MISERY have released the brand new single "Welcome Insanity" to coincide with their European tour.

"Although Mister Misery is about letting go of reality, it felt important to us that this song be the first release after we got back to the stages," states vocalist/guitarist Harley Vendetta.

"It touches upon the darkness we all faced during the pandemic. All we want to do is to let this go and move on. This song defines our rise out of the lockdowns and we are so excited to present our most emotionally charged song to date."

