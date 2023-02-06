Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ministry Announces 2023 Headline Tour Dates With Direct Support From Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly

Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time in all markets.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Industrial juggernauts Ministry are heading back out on the road in 2023 with a series of spring headlining dates, bringing long-time friends Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly along for the ride.

The tour kicks off April 20 in Reno, Nevada and will end with an anticipated performance at the Sick New World Fest in Las Vegas on May 13.

Tickets for all headline dates go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time in all markets. Find more information and ticketing links here.

Ministry also previously announced a summer run opening for Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, kicking off August 24. See all upcoming Ministry tour dates below.

The 2023 appearances come after a wildly successful "Industrial Strength Tour" throughout 2022 and will continue to be a career retrospective of Ministry's greatest works, as the band enters its fifth decade with frontman and creator Al Jourgensen continuing to churn out his indelible missives on the state of the world and society as we know it.

Songs each night of the tour will include selects from across the span of Ministry's full catalog including the latest works from 2021 album Moral Hygiene, which was added to many "best of the year" lists, including Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound, Punk News and XS Rock (where it was ranked the #1 album of the year).

Jourgensen has re-entered the studio and is currently beginning work on Ministry's 16th album - more details will be coming soon.

For the upcoming tour dates, Jourgensen will be joined by band members drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D'Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel.

MINISTRY SPRING 2023 HEADLINE TOUR

April 2023
20 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
23 Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
26 Austin, TX @ Emo's
27 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
29 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
30 Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

May 2023
3 Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
4 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hal
5 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
6 Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde
7 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
9 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
11 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
13 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest*

*Indicates a festival date where Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly are not playing

MINISTRY OPENING FOR ROB ZOMBIE & ALICE COOPER

August 2023
24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 2023
1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion
23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center
24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion



