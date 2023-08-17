Ministry Announces 16th Album 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES'

As the world continues hanging on by a thread through pandemics, wildfires, climate change, social-political chaos and social media-fueled conspiracy theories, at least there’s Ministry to get us through. Industrial provocateur Al Jourgensen is ready to unleash his latest missives with Ministry’s groundbreaking 16th album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, slated for release March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum act gives the first taste of the new material with the official release of “Goddamn White Trash,” featuring Pepper Keenan, a song that made its debut on Ministry’s headline tour earlier this year.

See the video for “Goddamn White Trash,” directed by Dean Karr, here:

Over the course of 9 tracks, Jourgensen is righteously cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

“Just like you or anybody else, I’m simply a passenger in this lifetime,” says Jourgensen. “I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger.”

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians – John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) – HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES HERE

The release of HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES follows Ministry’s acclaimed 2021 album Moral Hygiene that kickstarted another era for the band. The critically acclaimed LP wound up on year-end lists from the likes of Consequence of Sound and Loudwire, as the band continued to sell out venues coast-to-coast on the Industrial Strength tour.

Beginning August 24, Ministry will embark on the Freaks On Parade Tour, supporting Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper.

FREAKS ON PARADE TOUR

With Ministry Opening For Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

August 2023

24 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

26 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 2023

1 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8 Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

12 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

13 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

15 Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

16 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

19 Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

22 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

23 Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center

24 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Photo by Derick Smith