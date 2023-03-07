Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miley Cyrus to Drop 'River' Visual From 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album

The music video and the album will be released on Friday, March 10.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Miley Cyrus has revealed tha she will drop the music video for "River," from her upcoming "Endless Summer Vacation" album on Friday, March 10, alongside the release of the album.

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also presave the album on streaming services here.

Also this Friday, Cyrus will reunite with Disney and serve as executive producer on the music-focused performance Backyard Sessions special from Disney Branded Television, which will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut.

Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers." With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans.

