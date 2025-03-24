Miley Cyrus Sets Ninth Studio Album SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miley Cyrus has officially announced her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which is set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive-produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

The newly unveiled album art is captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.

The announcement comes after several days of the superstar teasing the album on her Instagram and follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.

Fans can pre-order Something Beautiful now in multiple exclusive formats, including signed vinyl & CDs, limited-edition vinyl, and two special box sets packed with must-have collectibles. Pre-order Something Beautiful HERE.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

