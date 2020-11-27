Miley Cyrus Releases New Album 'Plastic Hearts'

Artist and trailblazer Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated new album Plastic Hearts is out now via RCA Records.

Listen below!

Miley's seventh studio album features collaborations with Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Dua Lipa.

Miley has already released two singles from the album - "Prisoner" ft. Dua Lipa, which was accompanied by a shamelessly campy rock video featuring the dynamic duo, and directed by Alana Oherlihy and Miley, plus Miley's summer hit, "Midnight Sky."

Watch the video for "Prisoner" here

Watch the video for "Midnight Sky" here

Iconic Rock & Roll photographer Mick Rock shot Miley's cover art, which embodies the music and exemplifies Miley's sound, adding her to the list of legends Mick has photographed over the years including David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, and Debbie Harry.

Listen here:

