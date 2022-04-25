Miley Cyrus Announces Deluxe 'ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE' Album

Miley Cyrus has announced that she will release a deluxe edition of her recent live album, "ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE," on April 29.

The new deluxe album will feature six new songs, including "WTF Do I Know," "Mother's Daughter x Boys Don't Cry (with Anitta)," "You (Take Two)," "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Angles Like You," and "Fly on the Wall."

Cyrus announced the new edition of the recently-released album via her Twitter at the request of her fans.

Miley recently completed major shows throughout South America for the first time in over a decade with headlining slots at Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

She drew the largest audience in the history of Lollapalooza Brazil with 103,000 in attendance. Her fans, known as the Smilers, flocked en masse to the airports to greet her posted up in the streets singing her songs and chasing her car, and gathered outside of her hotel in preparation for her shows.

Miley, known for having a close relationship with her fans, went above and beyond in return, even updating her setlist based on their feedback. Showing strong engagement, "Miley Cyrus" trended on Twitter at #9 Global, #1 Argentina, #1 Chile and #INEEDATTENTION trended #10 US, #2 Brazil and more.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with about 160 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album. The album, which features collaborations with Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Dua Lipa, gives Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid Laroi on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart.

Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Chad Smith. Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC & Peacock, Gucci, T-Mobile, Hims & Hers, Cash App and Magnum Ice Cream.

Listen to the live album here:

Photo credit: Vijat Mohindra