Mike Bauer Celebrates 'Wild' Digital Single Out Now

Los Angeles songwriter, Mike Bauer, returns with the digital single, "Wild"; a laid back cut of melodic acoustic soul that belies the songs darker underbelly. "Wild" is inspired by an encounter with a woman who had recently escaped an abusive relationship and stands as a statement of solidarity and encouragement. Bauer uses powerful imagery to describe the strength displayed by this woman with "fire in her veins" and "chaos with a confidence." A strength that a former lover had attempted to stifle and control. He explains, "It was a message I felt she needed to hear and one that I thought many other women could relate to."

"Wild" celebrates the beauty that shines through her turbulent situation and issues the ultimatum - "Wild is the language she speaks. Tame, she will never be...You gotta love her as she is, or you just best leave her be."



As with all of Bauer's compositions, "Wild" exudes the same careful overlap of vintage influences and playful contemporary flourishes. The song is co-written with songwriter Joel Van Dijk (Aloe Blacc, Robin Hannibal) and producer/songwriter/arranger Adam Berg.



Bauer's smooth musical style has been nurtured from an early age by both internal and external influences. With professional musicians in the family like his big band singer father, Laurence Welk show-regular grandfather, and pro cellist sister, Bauer grew up with first-hand experience of the musician's lifestyle. His exposure to other musical talents--from jazz artists like Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong, to rock groups like Queen and Led Zeppelin, to pop and R&B stars like New Edition and Boyz II Men --further helped forge his musical style. These days, Bauer is something of a musical Clark Kent, successfully balancing his day job as a prosecutor on one hand and his passion for music and performing on the other.



"Wild" follows the release of Bauer's live-shot video "Window Watching" and the release of the single "Sky So Blue". His other music, including singles "One Piece At a Time" and "Sugar" and his previous album, "Financial Aid, Vol. 2" are available for streaming on all digital platforms.

