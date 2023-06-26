Mightmare Returns With Guitar-Fueled Banger 'Can't Get What I Want'

Mightmare began as the solo project of River Shook, the songwriter, performer and guitarist.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 3 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 4 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

Mightmare Returns With Guitar-Fueled Banger 'Can't Get What I Want'

Indie-rock group Mightmare releases “Can’t Get What I Want,” the band’s first single since their 2022 Kill Rock Stars debut Cruel Liars. With River Shook’s full-chested, snarling vocals at the helm, “Can’t Get What I Want” is a guitar-fueled banger begging for a break from the norm. 

Bandleader River Shook explains, "‘Can't Get What I Want’ highlights a moment of clarity as our protagonist realizes in real time that demanding better treatment from an abuser is like expecting honey from a hornet's nest."

Mightmare began as the solo project of River Shook, the songwriter, performer and guitarist most known for fronting country-punk band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers.

Their 2022 debut Cruel Liars was written, engineered, produced and performed almost entirely by Shook, but after releasing the record and before hitting the road last fall, they expanded the project with a monster of a band that now includes Blake Tallent (guitar, synth), Ash Lopez (bass) and Ethan Standard (drums). 

Cruel Liars drew acclaim from press including Rolling Stone, New Noise Magazine, No Depression, American Songwriter and more. The New York Times said “Shook dials back the twang and down-home shuffle of Disarmers records while retaining their rough hew and stark, straightforward lyricism,” and BrooklynVegan declared River “embraces brooding rock, synthy bedroom pop, and other indie-centric subgenres, and they pull it off just as masterfully as they do alt-country.” 

Photo Credit: Danny Council



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Out Today: Baritone Tyler Duncan And Pianist Erika Switzer Release A Left Coast Photo
Out Today: Baritone Tyler Duncan And Pianist Erika Switzer Release 'A Left Coast'

Today baritone Tyler Duncan and pianist Erika Switzer release A Left Coast on Bridge Records. In a heartfelt playlist for their home of British Columbia, Duncan and Switzer share their fondness for the Vancouver communities, geography, and spirit that continue to nourish them as artists. View the trailer for A Left Coast here.

2
JOHNNY CASH- THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE Announced At Kings Theatre, March 7 Photo
JOHNNY CASH- THE CONCERT EXPERIENCE Announced At Kings Theatre, March 7

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to Kings Theatre on March 7, 2024 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before.

3
Seattles Mason Lowe Releases Dazzling Debut LP “Morning People” On Killroom Re Photo
Seattle's Mason Lowe Releases Dazzling Debut LP “Morning People” On Killroom Records

Mason Lowe (drummer of Seattle's feel-good classic rock inspired outfit Bread & Butter) has just released his debut solo LP Morning People on Seattle's Killroom Records.

4
NYC Punk Rock Veterans The Underbites Release New Single From Their Forthcoming Four Songs Photo
NYC Punk Rock Veterans The Underbites Release New Single From Their Forthcoming 'Four Songs About Girls' EP

Classic-sounding New York City Punk Rock quartet The Underbites explode back on the scene with 'Good Girl', now available on Spotify and all major music services, with a killer companion video on YouTube.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride MonthInterview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'PÆRISH Releases New Single 'The Luck You Had'
GRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce AlbumGRAMMY-Nominated Common Kings Drops New Single & Announce Album
aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'aldrch Announces Debut Album 'industry standard'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE