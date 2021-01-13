Middle Kids Announce New Album 'Today We're The Greatest'

Middle Kids today announced their audaciously titled second album, Today We're The Greatest, a vivid collection of 12 songs that are at times deeply personal and courageous, while simultaneously raucous and rattling.

Today We're The Greatest is the Sydney-based rock trio's follow up to their award winning, debut album Lost Friends from 2018, a record which earned support slots with the likes of The War on Drugs, Local Natives and Cold War Kids as well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Conan, Busy Tonight and CBS This Morning.

Moving away from lyrics of a more conceptual nature, Today We're The Greatest is the uninhibited product of fearless collaboration. Showing a new vulnerability, Joy pulled directly from her own experiences and broke down barriers she had previously set for herself. About the new record, she said: "I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it's in the guts."

The band (comprised of lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy, multi-instrumentalist Tim Fitz and drummer, Harry Day) recorded the album in Los Angeles with producer Lars Stalfors (St.Vincent, Soccer Mummy, Purity Ring). Today We're The Greatest will be released March 19, 2021 via Domino. You can pre-order it HERE.

To celebrate the announcement, Middle Kids have today shared their monumental new single "Questions". Following on from last year's "R U 4 Me?", "Questions" is a charged 3-minute odyssey which sees Joy struggle poetically with concepts of honesty and intimacy over an explosive rhythm section and a stunningly orchestrated brass-filled climax.

Photo Credit: Daphne Nguyen