Michael Bublé Releases Live Cover of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

Buckle up! Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé officially presents his cover of "drivers license" [feat. BBC Concert Orchestra] - Live at the BBC.

He originally cut this show-stopping performance of the Olivia Rodrigo smash at BBC Radio 2's biggest celebration of live music in a decade at London's BBC Maida Vale Studios. Energized by accompaniment from the BBC Concert Orchestra, he adds another dimension to the Gen Z pop staple, uplifting it with unfiltered emotion, dynamic delivery, and his inimitable vocal nuances.

It continues a prolific season for the world-renowned artist. Earlier this year, he revealed his eleventh full-length album, HIGHER. In addition to marking his 9th Top 10 on Billboard 's Top Album Sales Chart, HIGHER arrived at #1 in the UK, Scotland, and Hungary and went Top 5 in ten countries.

Moreover, HIGHER incited the most enthusiastic critical applause of his career to date. Variety raved, "On 'Higher,' Bublé gets to show the full breadth of his talent, while staying true to idols, influences, and, most importantly himself," and The New York Times profiled him in an extensive cover story, going on to attest, "The through line for these seemingly disparate selections is his buoyant and mellifluous voice, capable of roping any and all material into the realm of genuine romance." Entertainment Weekly noted, "when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before."

Throughout July, Bublé will travel across the UK for the first leg of his highly anticipated 'Higher' Tour, performing at beautiful stately homes, castles, and cricket grounds around the country. Set to be some of the most vocally and visually stunning concerts of the year, the UK shows will blend his world-class showmanship with the impressive grandeur of magnificent venues, for an unforgettable musical experience.

The global tour is set to steamroll through 27 cities across North America beginning in August. Produced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, Bublé will make stops at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on August 18, Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on September 23, and Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on September 24. Full US tour routing can be found below. For tickets and more information, please visit here.

While on the road, Bublé is giving fans across the globe a unique opportunity to join him in the action and be a part of the tour each night. Every show, fans can share TikTok videos with #MBHigherTour for a chance to be featured on the big screen.

Produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Alan Chang, Jason 'Spicy G' Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney, HIGHER is Bublé's first studio album in three years and follows his hugely successful sold out two-year global "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour" as well as the 10th year of the massive success of his classic holiday album, Christmas.

Michael Bublé released his self-titled debut album on Reprise / Warner in 2005, followed by a series of multi-platinum, No. 1 albums including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved and Christmas. His 2018 album Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He has sold over 75 million albums during the course of his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the most exciting global touring artists out there with sold out shows in over 30 countries.

With a career that includes four Grammy wins, multiple Juno awards, six multi-platinum albums, sold out global arena tours, well over 14 billion streams worldwide and a new album that many call his best record ever, Michael Bublé continues to go HIGHER in 2022.

Listen to the new cover here:

Watch the new music video here:

MICHAEL BUBLE US HIGHER TOUR 2022

8-Aug - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

10-Aug - Orlando, Fl - Amway Center

12-Aug - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

13-Aug - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14-Aug - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

16-Aug - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

18-Aug - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29-Aug - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

30-Aug - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

1-Sep - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

2-Sep - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

7-Sep - St. Paul, MN - XCEL Energy Center

9-Sep - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10-Sep - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

11-Sep - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

13-Sep - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

14-Sep - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16-Sep - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

17-Sep - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

20-Sep - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

21-Sep - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

23-Sep - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

24-Sep - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

27-Sep - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28-Sep - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10-Oct - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11-Oct - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center