Michael Bublé Announces New Sydney Show

Tickets to multi-Platinum-selling global superstar Michael Bublé's Australian tour have been selling fast with extra shows already added to the itinerary, and now due to huge demand, an NEW show has been added in Sydney on Thursday 15 December at Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets to this new show go on sale at 10.00am on Thursday 23 June from Ticketek.

During this 6-city national tour, the sensational Canadian entertainer will perform selections from his 11th studio album, Higher - which debuted at #2 on the ARIA chart, and a selection of his original smash hits alongside his trade-mark innovative takes on the great classics.

Michael Bublé's tour kicks off in Newcastle on Wednesday 30 November before touring to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

Michael Bublé 2022 Australian Tour Dates

➢ Wednesday 30 November - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

➢ Saturday 3 December - Perth RAC Arena

➢ Wednesday 7 December - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

➢ Thursday 8 December - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

➢ Sunday 11 December - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

➢ Wednesday 14 December - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

➢ Thursday 15 December - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

➢ Saturday 17 December - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

➢ Sunday 18 December - Brisbane Entertainment Centre



Tickets to the new Sydney show on sale at 10.00am Thursday 23 June from Ticketek!