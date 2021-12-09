Metallica's Two 40th Anniversary Shows to Stream From Amazon

The Coda Collection presents an exclusive global live streaming event -- Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE -- a special two night event celebrating 40 years of Metallica.

Powered by streaming partners Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels, the exclusive free global live stream will showcase the band's full hometown performances on December 17th and December 19th at San Francisco's Chase Center.

While in-person tickets were available exclusively to members of the group's Fifth Member fan club, now Metallica fans across the globe will be able to view both performances live from home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing Membership) beginning at 9pm PT /12am ET / 5am GMT / 2pm JST each night. The shows will then be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing.

Metallica fans will also be able to watch films featured as part of the SF Takeover Film Fest, including "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México" at the Coda Collection/ Prime Video Channel for the weekend.

The 40th anniversary live stream + films are just the beginning, kicking off an extensive partnership between The Coda Collection and Metallica, which will include a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and additional content spanning the band's career arriving on the channel exclusively throughout 2022, alongside popular music films from the likes of Foo Fighters, Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, and many more.

Reminders and tune-in information for the live streaming can be set here.

Metallica is also teaming up with Amazon Music to release "The Metallica Takeover," a guest-hosted station available exclusively to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and Prime members. The band members will break down stories spanning the evolution of their music, set to a curated soundtrack featuring their biggest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts.

The Metallica Takeover is the latest DJ Mode station to premiere on Amazon Music - a brand-new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control, and breadth of catalog of streaming with the vibrancy and personality of DJ-hosted radio. Fans can hear The Metallica Takeover now on Amazon Music, by simply asking "Alexa, play The Metallica Takeover" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices.