Melanie Martinez Releases 'K-12' Deluxe Album

Multi-platinum pop phenomenon Melanie Martinez is celebrating the release of her "AFTER SCHOOL" EP and marking the first anniversary of her internationally acclaimed album and accompanying full-length film "K-12" with the eagerly awaited release of a deluxe version. The "AFTER SCHOOL" EP is available via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services now HERE - listen below. The EP is also being joined to "K-12" as the "K-12 (AFTER SCHOOL - DELUXE EDITION)," available at all DSPs and streaming services now HERE. As it approaches its anniversary, K-12 the album was nominated for "Top Soundtrack" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

"AFTER SCHOOL" includes seven brand new songs, including "The Bakery," produced by Blake Slatkin and accompanied by an equally engaging companion video directed and costume designed by Melanie herself, premiering today at her official YouTube channel with over 11.4 million subscribers HERE.

Hailed by Forbes as "a perfect conceptual album in the streaming age," album "K-12" proved a sensation upon its September 2019 release, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #3 - Martinez's highest chart placement thus far. Furthermore, the album debuted at #1 on the "Alternative Albums," "Soundtracks," and "Vinyl Albums" charts, as well as #2 on "Pop Albums" and #3 on "Top Albums." Internationally, "K-12" made top 10 debuts in Canada, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, New Zealand, and Spain.

Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love, "K-12" also serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. K-12 is streaming now at DSPs and Martinez's official YouTube channel, with its nearly 64 million views to date contributing to her career 6.3 billion global streams and more than 2.5 billion total YouTube views. Praised by Billboard as "a visual dream world of the 24-year-old's own making... a whimsical, highly dramatized version of school life, filled with pastels, magic, oversized hair bows and babydoll dresses," K-12 was the 6th highest grossing film in US cinemas on release day, September 3, 2019, with screenings in over 400 cinemas in 32 countries.

Recently, longtime fan-favorite "Play Date" - originally found on the deluxe digital edition of Martinez's RIAA platinum certified debut album "CRY BABY" - has proven a true pop sensation, earning RIAA gold certification and approaching 500 million global streams. In addition, the track's current popularity helped propel "CRY BABY" back onto the upper half of the SoundScan/Billboard 200 more than five years after its initial release.

A worldwide TikTok favorite, "Play Date" has been featured in millions of user-generated videos using the hashtag #playdate. Martinez recently created her own TikTok video for "Play Date," streaming HERE. Martinez further marked the current success of "Play Date" with a new official lyric video, now boasting over 28 million views via YouTube HERE, having drawn close to 1.5 million views in its first day alone. The original YouTube audio stream of "Play Date" has now earned over 107 million streams HERE.

Named by both SPIN and Idolator as one of 2015's top pop albums, "CRY BABY" spent more than 100 consecutive weeks on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 after making a #6 chart debut upon its initial August 2015 release. In addition to the album's own platinum certification for sales equivalents exceeding 1 million, each individual track has now been certified gold and/or platinum, including "Play Date."

