Meikhel Philogene Releases A Pair Of Singles 'Everything Is Everything' And 'Time'

About a month ago, music executive Meikhel Philogene made his music debut with his EP "Who Is M.E.I." The budding music artist and producer is back with a pair of singles that he released in tandem, "Everything Is Everything" and "Time." The tracks were released on the same day and compliment each other, yet have contrasting sounds.

"Everything Is Everything" brandishes a Trap beat, and borrows experimental sounds to make the record fuller and more unique. The song also contains flute playing. Similarly, "Time" has latent flute chords, but is more of a Hip-Hop/Rap instrumental with brass elements infused. "I purposely released both of the songs together, so the juxtaposition can tell a story and resonate with listeners," Meikhel Philogene stated.

The singles were produced and executively produced by Meikhel in their entirety. He has a ton of releases and collaborations at the ready. The self-proclaimed "king of all trades" is proving that he can truly do Everything, and in Time, the world will see that. For now, add "Everything Is Everything" and "Time" to your daily rotation, and soak in the sweet sounds of Meikhel.

"Everything Is Everything": https://open.spotify.com/track/6HULUP4ehYPmuyCDSZjUKA

"Time": https://open.spotify.com/track/1rj4tt7OdVvQc2Hkl7ylNL

https://meikhelphilogene.com/

https://www.instagram.com/meikhe1