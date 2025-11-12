Meghan Trainor Sets New Album 'Toy With Me' and 2026 Tour; New Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Meghan Trainor has announced her seventh full-length album, Toy With Me, out April 24 via Epic Records. She has also unveiled The Get In Girl Tour, produced by Live Nation, which will begin in June 2026 and see Trainor return to iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the album, Trainor has unveiled the first track, a new personal anthem, “Still Don’t Care.” On the new music, she shares, “‘Still Don’t Care’ really sets the tone for this whole Toy With Me era — it’s bold, fun, a little cheeky, and full of confidence. This song came from a place of growth for me; I’m learning to care less about perfection and more about what actually makes me happy. I'm learning to shake off negativity, choosing joy, and living life my way — because at this point in my life and career, I’m ready to be done worrying about pleasing everyone. ‘Still Don’t Care’ is my reminder to myself — and to anyone who’s ever felt judged. Toy With Me feels like the most honest and fearless I’ve ever been — it’s all about self-confidence, freedom, and learning how to meet people where they are at. I wanted to kick off this new chapter with a song that makes people feel unstoppable, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy to everyone on The Get In Girl Tour next summer.” Listen to the song below.

The new album follows 2024’s Timeless, which was accompanied by Trainor's first headline tour in 8 years and the biggest of her career — a 26-show run that included sold-out stops at Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum. Shortly after the tour wrapped Trainor was also honored with the Hitmaker Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, celebrating 10 years of hits since the release of her debut album Title and chart-topping smash “All About That Bass.”

Next summer, Trainor heads back on the road for The Get In Girl Tour, which sees her return to over 30 arenas and amphitheatres across North America, featuring support from Icona Pop. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a non profit organization with a charitable mission to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) young people, offering suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for LGBTQ+ youth through their free, 24/7 hotline and serving as a leading voice in education, advocacy, and research relating to LGBTQ+ youth and mental health. For more info and to get involved, visit here

Trainor has also partnered with Headcount for The Get In Girl Tour to encourage voter registration and participation. HeadCount is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting participation in democracy through the power of music, culture, and community. By collaborating with artists, festivals, and brands, HeadCount helps register voters and inform them about upcoming elections, empowering individuals to make their voices heard.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets® for select shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. To participate in Meghan Trainor's Artist Presale on Wednesday, November 19 at 10am local time, you must sign up here by Sunday, November 16 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Additional presales will follow throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10am local time at MeghanTrainor.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show “Chef’s Kiss” Q+A with Meghan Trainor and Ryan Trainor, exclusive acoustic performance by Meghan Trainor, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE GET IN GIRL TOUR

With Icona Pop

Fri, Jun 12 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 13 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Tue, Jun 16 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Thu, Jun 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 20 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Mon, Jun 22 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 24 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 26 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, Jun 27 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue, Jun 30 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu, Jul 2 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat, Jul 4 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Jul 5 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center

Fri, Jul 10 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat, Jul 11 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Mon, Jul 13 — Saint Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Wed, Jul 15 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Fri, Jul 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat, Jul 18 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon, Jul 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Wed, Jul 22 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Fri, Jul 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sat, Jul 25 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Tue, Jul 28 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Thu, Jul 30 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sat, Aug 1 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Mon, Aug 3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Wed, Aug 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Fri, Aug 7 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat, Aug 8 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Tue, Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu, Aug 13 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sat, Aug 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe